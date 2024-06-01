Kerala on a plate

HYDERABAD: Imagine to immerse yourself in the rich, vibrant flavours of Kerala as NairOnFire, the award-winning Mumbai-based Kerala cuisine specialty brand, collaborated with Westin Mindspace, Hyderabad for an exclusive Chef Residency programme from May 26-31, 2024. This chef’s retreat transported guests straight to the heart of Kerala, showcasing its eclectic and diverse food culture through thoughtfully curated menus.

Started by Chefs Sara Jacob Nair & Vinod G Nair along with Toral Sanghavi, NairOnFire epitomises elevated comfort food boasting of an exotic mélange of Kerala flavours with an interesting blend of Hindu, Islamic and Nasrani cultures. Chefs Sara & Vinod, in their trademark style subverted traditional fine-dining rules with an uncomplicated and flavour-first approach to their cooking, with a fine mastery in balance of flavours on display. CE had the opportunity to indulge in a wide array of Kerala dishes highlighting the rich tapestry of flavours from different regions of the state. Chef Vinod G Nair says, “The rotating menu is our coveted heirloom recipes, brought to life with high-quality, seasonal ingredients and presented with the simplicity that is the hallmark of all things Kerala.”