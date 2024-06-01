The roar that shook the Nizam

HYDERABAD: “In a convoy of 16 vehicles, which one will you use, O’ Nizam? You have outdone the Nazis — Sarakaar Nizam...”
Although a rough translation, this one stanza is enough to reawaken revolutionary fervour in the Telangana spirit. This folk song, a prominent anthem during the Telangana Hyderabad Liberation movement, is familiar to many, yet few know the story of the man behind it. Celebrating a decade of Telangana’s progress, CE honours Bandi Yadagiri, whose voice resonated in every soul fighting for the liberation of Telugu and Telangana, this Telangana Formation Day on June 2.
Two eminent professors in Telugu language and folk history, Dr Surya Dhananjaya, Senior Professor at the Department of Telugu, Osmania University, and Dr Darla Venkateshwara Rao, Head of the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad, shared their insights on the legendary Bandi Yadagiri, the lion whose roar once shook the Nizam’s courts. An ordinary man who rose to fame with his song “Bandenuka bandi katti” (Tie the cart to the trunk), Yadagiri’s work became the anthem for oppressed peasants and revolutionary youth alike.
“Bandi Yadagiri’s contributions are multifaceted and have left a lasting impact on Telugu thought and the understanding of the Telangana Naxal anti-Nizam revolution. Yadagiri’s songs and poetry infused Telugu literature with a spirit of rebellion and social consciousness. His words captured the essence of the Telangana people’s struggle and their yearning for freedom. His works became a powerful tool for mobilising the masses and raising awareness about the injustices they faced,” reminisces Dr Surya Dhananjaya.
“But despite his significant contributions, Bandi Yadagiri is not as widely known as other Telugu revolutionaries like Gaddar or Komaram Bheem. The absence of Yadagiri’s story in school textbooks and mainstream historical narratives has contributed to his lesser recognition. This omission has prevented younger generations from learning about his contributions and understanding his place in Telangana’s history,” states Dr Venkateshwara Rao. Both professors emphasise that incorporating the stories of Telugu revolutionaries like Bandi Yadagiri into school curricula is crucial for educating younger generations about their heritage.
Encouraging the study and appreciation of Telugu arts, literature, and music can foster a deeper connection to the language and culture, leading to a renewed sense of pride and identity among Telugu people.
Despite facing torture and brutality at the hands of the Nizam’s forces, Bandi Yadagiri never wavered in his commitment to the revolution. He refused to divulge any information to the state Razakaar force, even under the threat of death. His unwavering loyalty and steadfastness serve as a testament to his character and the strength of his convictions. His songs, poetry, and leadership inspired generations of revolutionaries and left an indelible mark on the history of Telangana. While his recognition may have diminished over time, his legacy continues to inspire and motivate those who seek to fight for justice and equality.