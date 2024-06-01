The roar that shook the Nizam

HYDERABAD: “In a convoy of 16 vehicles, which one will you use, O’ Nizam? You have outdone the Nazis — Sarakaar Nizam...”

Although a rough translation, this one stanza is enough to reawaken revolutionary fervour in the Telangana spirit. This folk song, a prominent anthem during the Telangana Hyderabad Liberation movement, is familiar to many, yet few know the story of the man behind it. Celebrating a decade of Telangana’s progress, CE honours Bandi Yadagiri, whose voice resonated in every soul fighting for the liberation of Telugu and Telangana, this Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

Two eminent professors in Telugu language and folk history, Dr Surya Dhananjaya, Senior Professor at the Department of Telugu, Osmania University, and Dr Darla Venkateshwara Rao, Head of the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad, shared their insights on the legendary Bandi Yadagiri, the lion whose roar once shook the Nizam’s courts. An ordinary man who rose to fame with his song “Bandenuka bandi katti” (Tie the cart to the trunk), Yadagiri’s work became the anthem for oppressed peasants and revolutionary youth alike.

“Bandi Yadagiri’s contributions are multifaceted and have left a lasting impact on Telugu thought and the understanding of the Telangana Naxal anti-Nizam revolution. Yadagiri’s songs and poetry infused Telugu literature with a spirit of rebellion and social consciousness. His words captured the essence of the Telangana people’s struggle and their yearning for freedom. His works became a powerful tool for mobilising the masses and raising awareness about the injustices they faced,” reminisces Dr Surya Dhananjaya.