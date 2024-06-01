Transforming Hyderabad's dairy map

HYDERABAD :
Dr Kishore Indukuri,
Founder and CEO, Sid’s Farm
In developed markets, there is a wide range of options like organic and natural products. Having lived abroad and seen this, I thought India has made great strides since Independence. There are great milk products available, but I wanted to focus on the depth of milk — ensuring we deliver the purest form of milk to our customers. Milk is food for us and also for bacteria. If left outside, it spoils. The key is how quickly you chill milk to ensure it remains pure. We promise customers milk without any antibiotics or preservatives, a commitment that began as a promise from a parent to a son. India’s population is growing, and milk consumption is growing at a 12 percent CAGR. The government estimates that by 2030, 50 percent of milk production will be organised, up from 30 percent in 2020. This shift from unorganised to organised sectors reflects changing consumer preferences for high-quality milk products. The premium segment of the milk market is growing, especially as disposable incomes increase. People are willing to spend on high-quality, innovative products, a trend that accelerated post-COVID. Awareness about what people are eating is rising, driving demand for premium and organic milk products.
N Prakash Prasad,
Event Coordinator, Media Day Marketing
Prakash Prasad, who has been conducting milk expos for years, speaks about the growth potential in the dairy sector. “The majority of the dairy produce in India is consumed within the country, hence there is huge potential for value addition and overall development. The animal husbandry sector provides a good opportunity for income generation throughout the year as farmers can sell milk and meet their monetary needs even during the dry season when agriculture is not possible. While the government has made many policies to boost the industry, there is a need for training farmers on the right practices in animal healthcare and feeding, as well as helping them adopt technology for efficient storage and transportation,” he says.
Shashi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO,
Akshayakalpa Organic
Milk has been a crucial part of India’s culture, deeply embedded in its culinary traditions, religious rituals, and daily life. The dairy industry in India has seen remarkable growth over the years, making India the largest milk producer in the world. In the fiscal year 2021-22, India’s milk production reached an impressive 221 million tonnes, up from 210 million tonnes in 2020-21, a growth rate of more than 5 percent. Dairy farming offers a constant and daily source of income, unlike paddy and other crops which take several months to grow and harvest. The steady income stream makes dairy farming a more stable and attractive option for investment. One of the major problems in the dairy industry is the economic vulnerability of farmers, who are often the weakest link in the value chain. Innovative programmes by Akshayakalpa Organic aim to uplift farmers through financially self-sustaining and rewarding farm models.