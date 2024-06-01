Transforming Hyderabad's dairy map

HYDERABAD :

Dr Kishore Indukuri,

Founder and CEO, Sid’s Farm

In developed markets, there is a wide range of options like organic and natural products. Having lived abroad and seen this, I thought India has made great strides since Independence. There are great milk products available, but I wanted to focus on the depth of milk — ensuring we deliver the purest form of milk to our customers. Milk is food for us and also for bacteria. If left outside, it spoils. The key is how quickly you chill milk to ensure it remains pure. We promise customers milk without any antibiotics or preservatives, a commitment that began as a promise from a parent to a son. India’s population is growing, and milk consumption is growing at a 12 percent CAGR. The government estimates that by 2030, 50 percent of milk production will be organised, up from 30 percent in 2020. This shift from unorganised to organised sectors reflects changing consumer preferences for high-quality milk products. The premium segment of the milk market is growing, especially as disposable incomes increase. People are willing to spend on high-quality, innovative products, a trend that accelerated post-COVID. Awareness about what people are eating is rising, driving demand for premium and organic milk products.