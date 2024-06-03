Hyderabad

Two children killed, three injured after wall collapse in Hyderabad

A relative of one of the children who died in a house wall collapse is seen crying in Babul Reddy Nagar in Rangareddy district on Monday. Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
HYDERABAD: Two children died while three others are undergoing treatment after an old wall of a house collapsed in Babul Reddy Nagar on Monday morning after heavy rains lashed the city last night.

The children, who are migrants from Bihar, were playing outside the house around 10 am on Monday. An old wall, near which they were playing got heavily soaked due to the rains and collapsed on them, killing a six-year-old and an eight-year-old, the police said.

Based on a Dial 100 call, the Mailardevpally police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital.

The police has received a petition regarding the accident. Further investigation is under progress.

hyderabad
migrant children
Osmania General Hospital
wall collapsed

