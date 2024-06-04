Hyderabad: Worker trapped under collapsed wall rescued after seven-hour operation

HYDERABAD: A labourer who was trapped under the debris of a collapsed retaining wall at Vennela Gadda, Suchitra Circle was pulled out safely by the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services Department after a seven-hour rescue operation on Monday.

According to the Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) officials, the incident occurred at around 2 pm when the retaining wall was being repaired in the cellar of the Sai Ram Brundavan Apartments at Vennela Gadda. Bhanoth Reddy, who was working at the spot, was trapped under the debris.

The DRF, NDRF and Fire Services rushed to the spot and worked in co-ordination to safely pull out Banoth Reddy after a seven-hour operation, during which 108 EMRI provided oxygen supply and saline to the victim for life support.

The labourer was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. He is said to be out of danger. EVDM Director N Prakash Reddy, NDRF Additional Commandant Damodar Singh and Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav were present during the rescue operation.