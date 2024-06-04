Journey back to nature’s embrace

HYDERABAD: Stepping away from the chemical-laden world and embracing a holistic lifestyle is a concept growing traction. Recognising this shift, Swadesh, a leading Indian handcrafted luxury brand, recently teamed up with renowned author and wellness expert, Suparna Trikha for an exclusive workshop titled “Crafts and Conversations” at their flagship store in Hyderabad.
The ambience was warm and inviting with guests receiving traditional Chandan tilak (sandalwood paste) and hands adorned with jasmine ‘mala’ to set the tone for a traditional experience. Refreshing drinks and delectable treats like bhel puris added a touch of local flavour.
The event delved into the growing relationship between humans and nature. Trikha sheds light on chemicals that are common in our daily lives, from food and water to clothes and medicines. “We wear synthetic clothes and suffer from skin problems like eczema,” she said, emphasising the importance of natural materials and ingredients.
“Amrita (elixir) is what I call water,” Trikha declared, “it has the power to cleanse and purify the body from within.” She recommended adding simple ingredients like chia or flax seeds to water to boost omega-3 fatty acids.
The power of everyday ingredients took centre stage as Trikha unveiled natural remedies. Gurbandi almonds, rich in vitamin E, were highly recommended, with Trikha suggesting 10 to 15 daily. For sharp minds, walnuts emerged as the hero, at least seven to eight a day. Brain fog and the desire for dark hair? Brahmi capsules were touted for improving memory and hair health benefits. Trikha also suggested adding brahmi powder to salads, indicating its widespread use in northeastern India.
For those suffering from insomnia, Trikha offered an alternative to conventional medicine. Shirodhara, an ayurvedic treatment that involves pouring liquid over your forehead. But to take the easy way out, she recommended lavender oil — its soothing aroma can be enjoyed with a diffuser or a pouch under the pillow. Trikha emphasised the importance of reducing screen time before sleeping, highlighting the disturbing effects of blue light produced by electronic devices.
Sunscreen, an integral part of any wellness regime, was addressed with a natural solution—sandalwood oil, which is known for its lightening properties. The conversation then turned to organic products. Trikha offered a thought-provoking perspective, stating, “The word organic doesn’t exist in my dictionary.” Her point — it’s hard to ensure that there are no pesticides or pollutants in our environment, even at home. This led to her emphasis on embracing natural solutions, a sentiment that resonated throughout the event.
Trikha, who began her career in 1991, has seen the term wellness evolve—from “herbal” to “natural” to “organic.” She stressed the importance of holistic wellness and drew comparisons between beauty pageants that focused only on facial aesthetics and ignored their overall health.
Adequate sleep emerged as another important aspect of natural life. Trikha emphasised the importance of a regular sleep schedule, highlighting the harm caused by our growing nocturnal habits. Meditation was expressed as a powerful tool for grounding oneself. Trikha also described a unique technique called “bubble meditation,” where participants meditate while blowing bubbles.
The workshop was more than informative; it was communicative. Trikha spoke about the importance of self-care, especially for women who tend to prioritise the needs of others over their own. She equated daily cleansing, toning and moisturising with brushing your teeth, emphasising the concept of having a routine for overall well-being.
The event culminated in a treasure trove of natural beauty display. For oily skin, Trikha suggested cucumber juice as a toner and honey as a natural moisturiser. A DIY face mask made with masur dal (red lentils), rice and besan (chickpea flour) was another option. For combination skin tones, Trikha recommended a targeted approach — cleansing the T-zone like oily skin and treating the rest as dry skin.
Trikha, who shared a recipe using sandalwood powder, rice powder, red lentil powder and orange peel powder as a gentle scrub for patchy skin, also highlighted the importance of checking vitamin C levels for overall skin health.
Hair care was not left behind. Regular oil massages with natural oils such as hibiscus and neem are recommended, followed by mask hair. A recipe for the hair loss mask incorporating jatamansi, brahmi powder and moringa powder emerged as a natural solution.
This insightful session ended with Trikha reminding everyone, “You eat junk, you look like junk.” She recommended some of Swadesh’s natural skincare products, such as neem-camphor ubtan face pack for oily skin and rose gel to close pores but perhaps her biggest takeaway was the importance of “me time”. In a world filled with instant gratification, putting self-care first and embracing natural solutions is the path to true wellness and beyond. So, ditch the chemicals, embrace the power of nature, and don’t forget to set aside some time for yourself — your body and mind will thank you for it.