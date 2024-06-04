Journey back to nature’s embrace

HYDERABAD: Stepping away from the chemical-laden world and embracing a holistic lifestyle is a concept growing traction. Recognising this shift, Swadesh, a leading Indian handcrafted luxury brand, recently teamed up with renowned author and wellness expert, Suparna Trikha for an exclusive workshop titled “Crafts and Conversations” at their flagship store in Hyderabad.

The ambience was warm and inviting with guests receiving traditional Chandan tilak (sandalwood paste) and hands adorned with jasmine ‘mala’ to set the tone for a traditional experience. Refreshing drinks and delectable treats like bhel puris added a touch of local flavour.

The event delved into the growing relationship between humans and nature. Trikha sheds light on chemicals that are common in our daily lives, from food and water to clothes and medicines. “We wear synthetic clothes and suffer from skin problems like eczema,” she said, emphasising the importance of natural materials and ingredients.

“Amrita (elixir) is what I call water,” Trikha declared, “it has the power to cleanse and purify the body from within.” She recommended adding simple ingredients like chia or flax seeds to water to boost omega-3 fatty acids.

The power of everyday ingredients took centre stage as Trikha unveiled natural remedies. Gurbandi almonds, rich in vitamin E, were highly recommended, with Trikha suggesting 10 to 15 daily. For sharp minds, walnuts emerged as the hero, at least seven to eight a day. Brain fog and the desire for dark hair? Brahmi capsules were touted for improving memory and hair health benefits. Trikha also suggested adding brahmi powder to salads, indicating its widespread use in northeastern India.