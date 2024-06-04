No takers for DTCs, no sign of new driving licence system in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The new driving licence guidelines, which facilitate the private entities to conduct the tests, as mandated by the Union government were supposed to have come into effect on June 1.

In Telangana, however, there is no sign of the new system being implemented as the transport department has not received even a single application from the private stakeholders to establish the new accredited Driving Training Centres (DTC).

Sources told TNIE that the eligibility criteria, which primarily necessitates the trainer to have a piece of land to set up the centre, might be challenging for the applicants to meet.

“This is the reason why nobody has come forward to establish these centres in Hyderabad,” source said.

As per the Central Vehicle Motor (CMV) rules, the private entities are required to have at least a minimum of one acre of land, in addition to the required infrastructure and qualified workforce, to set up a DTC.

According to the new norms, people who apply for driving licence are no longer required to undergo a driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Instead, the driving test will be conducted at these accredited private driving schools and the applicants will receive a certificate after clearing the test at these DTCs, which they can use to obtain the licence from the RTO.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the guidelines will simplify and expedite the process of obtaining a licence.