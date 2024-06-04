TGSRTC starts issuing student bus passes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has started issuing student bus passes for the 2024-25 academic year from June 1. As usual, students will have to apply through the RTC’s website — tgrtcpass.com — to receive different types of passes.

The corporation has also realised rate charts for different educational institutions. To renew their existing bus pass code, the institutions can visit mis.tsrtcpass.com. For renewal of code, engineering and medical colleges offering UG and PG courses have to pay Rs 6,000, regular colleges Rs 5,000 and junior colleges, ITIs and vocational colleges Rs 4,000. For schools from Grade 1 to 10, Rs 2,000 will be levied while Rs 4,000 will have to be paid by the senior secondary schools. The institutions which are applying for the code for the first time or seeking a fresh code have to pay an additional amount of Rs 1,000.