Two kids killed, three injured as wall collapses in Mailardevpally

HYDERABAD: Two children died and three others injured when a wall of a house collapsed at Mailardevpally’s Babul Reddy Nagar on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 am when the children were playing outdoors near their house.

The wall, which is said to be very old, collapsed due to overnight rains that lashed the area.

After being informed about the accident, the Mailardevpally police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital.

Both the deceased were girls aged eight and three.

The injured — two girls and a boy — sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital.

“The parents of the kids migrated from Bihar four years ago to work at a plastic factory in Kattedan,” said Mailardevpally Inspector P Madhu.

“They all hail from the same village and rented old houses here so they can go to work,” he added.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and are trying to find if there was negligence on the part of the house owner.