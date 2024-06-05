Desi alternatives for foreign superfoods

HYDERABAD: Superfoods are like the superheroes of the food world. According to Dr Jyoti Chabria, nutritionist and founder of Nutriline, these nutrient-dense gems are known for their exceptional health benefits and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can give your well-being a serious boost.
“While they can be a great addition to your healthy diet, fancy superfoods can either be expensive or hard to find in India. It is important to prioritise local and regional products, which can act as alternatives. Another important factor to consider is that the carbon footprint of that product is going to be very high,” explains Sumithra, dietician at Qua Nutrition.
To overcome these challenges, here are some expert—approved lesser-known Indian superfoods that are equally nutritious and serve as excellent local alternatives, all at a fraction of the cost.
Amla - Acai Berry
Amla (Indian gooseberry) and acai berry are both powerful superfoods with numerous health benefits. According to Dr Jyothi, amla, rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, even surpasses acai berry in vitamin C content, as amla has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, benefiting chronic disease management, liver health, weight management, and cognitive function, making it a cost-effective and accessible alternative.
Moringa - Matcha
This Indian alternative to matcha is gaining more popularity due to its nutrient-dense profile and sustainability. Dr Jyothi explains that while matcha is known for its high antioxidant content and energy-boosting properties, moringa offers similar benefits, along with additional vitamins and minerals, making it a powerhouse superfood that supports overall health and well-being.
Spinach - Kale
Kale is a superfood known for its health benefits and cooking versatility. However, there is a flavourful and nutritious Indian alternative with a similar nutrient profile, suggests Dr Jyoti, which is none other than spinach, packed with vitamins A, C, and K, minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, and powerful antioxidants. Spinach acts as a great substitute for kale, offering similar health benefits and versatility in meals.
Wheat dahlia - Quinoa
Starting your day with quinoa is a popular choice because of its high protein and fibre content, but wheat dahlia is an amazing alternative. This whole grain is rich in protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, iron, and B vitamins. Like quinoa, wheat dahlia is a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans, says Dr Jyothi.
Kombucha - Buttermilk
Buttermilk is often overlooked as a potential alternative for kombucha, a popular fermented drink made from tea. While kombucha has gained a reputation for its probiotic properties and health benefits, “Buttermilk also offers a range of nutritional advantages that make it a viable substitute,” says Dr Jyothi. Buttermilk is rich in beneficial bacteria and yeasts, similar to those found in kombucha, which can help improve gut health and digestion. Moreover, buttermilk is a more affordable and accessible option compared to kombucha, which can be quite expensive to purchase or make at home.