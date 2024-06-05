Desi alternatives for foreign superfoods

HYDERABAD: Superfoods are like the superheroes of the food world. According to Dr Jyoti Chabria, nutritionist and founder of Nutriline, these nutrient-dense gems are known for their exceptional health benefits and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can give your well-being a serious boost.

“While they can be a great addition to your healthy diet, fancy superfoods can either be expensive or hard to find in India. It is important to prioritise local and regional products, which can act as alternatives. Another important factor to consider is that the carbon footprint of that product is going to be very high,” explains Sumithra, dietician at Qua Nutrition.

To overcome these challenges, here are some expert—approved lesser-known Indian superfoods that are equally nutritious and serve as excellent local alternatives, all at a fraction of the cost.

Amla - Acai Berry

Amla (Indian gooseberry) and acai berry are both powerful superfoods with numerous health benefits. According to Dr Jyothi, amla, rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, even surpasses acai berry in vitamin C content, as amla has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, benefiting chronic disease management, liver health, weight management, and cognitive function, making it a cost-effective and accessible alternative.

Moringa - Matcha

This Indian alternative to matcha is gaining more popularity due to its nutrient-dense profile and sustainability. Dr Jyothi explains that while matcha is known for its high antioxidant content and energy-boosting properties, moringa offers similar benefits, along with additional vitamins and minerals, making it a powerhouse superfood that supports overall health and well-being.