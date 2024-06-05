Every ragam carries a certain emotion says Ranjani Sivakumar

Smara Sada Manasa in Bilahari ragam, a composition by Swathi Thirunal, captivated the audience with its enchanting sangathis and tunes. “Any religion asks to make us better people, but strangely, it’s going off-tangent these days. I think when we immerse ourselves in an atmosphere of goodness, it brings out a desire to be better. Smarasada Manasa means ‘always remember, oh my heart,’” shared Ranjani, praising the lyrics.

Vakulabharanam, a ragam common in many cultures yet rarely chosen by artistes for stage performance, was presented in a keerthanam by Tyagaraja, Ye Ramuni. Adding a cherry on top, Ranjani explained the raga to the audience and sang excerpts of Asaan and Hava Nagila to provide a clearer understanding. “The concept of melody in music is so universal that it transcends human-made boundaries,” she said.

A “Western Note by Waltz” was then sung with a Carnatic makeover. The audience was asked to sing notes of PGG-SGG, making the evening lively and engaging. Many young singers from various colleges and bands enjoyed this interactive session. “Having the audience as passive listeners is one way, but building small bridges of interaction goes a long way,” Ranjani exclaimed.

The concert concluded with a fast-paced, vibrant thillana in Khamas ragam. Each song painted a vivid image in the listeners’ minds. The perfect synchronisation of the vocals, violin, and mridangam provided an enthralling experience for the rasikas.

When asked about the trajectory of Carnatic music among upcoming young artists, Ranjani remarked, “I feel the trend is only positive. There are so many collaborations happening on stage, not just on Instagram. Different artistes are collaborating with dancers to present something unique. I myself have done storytelling with dancers.”

She further emphasised an artist’s duty, saying, “We must ignite the spark of joy that music can bring. In whichever way you can do it, you should. Be it Indian music or any other music.”