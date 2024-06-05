Know your travel partner

HYDERABAD: Planning a vacation can be challenging for pet parents who adore their furry companions. Leaving a beloved pet at a boarding facility or finding a reliable pet sitter can be heart-wrenching for those who view their pets as part of the family. As a result, a growing trend has emerged where pet owners choose to take their pets along on their adventures. Social media is flooded with posts and reels of pets enjoying vacations with their families, showcasing joyful moments of dogs frolicking on beaches or cats exploring new surroundings. But do our pets truly enjoy these holiday experiences as much as we do?

Preparations

Pets generally cherish the time with their owners but they may find travel stressful, especially older ones who may require additional care and preparation. Younger pets adapt better to new surroundings, though previous health conditions can impact this. “For aged dogs, it’s recommended to have a thorough check-up, including liver and kidney function tests, before going on a long trip. This ensures they are fit for travel and helps avoid health issues on the road,” says Dr Bhavya, MVSC, Dolittle Pet Clinic, Serilingampalle.

Long journeys are subject to strict legal regulations. Travel certificates are compulsory for long journeys which should include all the vaccination records. If a pet falls ill before one to two days of the journey, it is deemed unfit to travel. “The veterinarian will only issue the travel certificate following a physical examination conducted 12 to 24 hours before departure, ensuring all health parameters are met,” informs Dr Bhavya.