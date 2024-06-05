Know your travel partner

HYDERABAD: Planning a vacation can be challenging for pet parents who adore their furry companions. Leaving a beloved pet at a boarding facility or finding a reliable pet sitter can be heart-wrenching for those who view their pets as part of the family. As a result, a growing trend has emerged where pet owners choose to take their pets along on their adventures. Social media is flooded with posts and reels of pets enjoying vacations with their families, showcasing joyful moments of dogs frolicking on beaches or cats exploring new surroundings. But do our pets truly enjoy these holiday experiences as much as we do?
Preparations
Pets generally cherish the time with their owners but they may find travel stressful, especially older ones who may require additional care and preparation. Younger pets adapt better to new surroundings, though previous health conditions can impact this. “For aged dogs, it’s recommended to have a thorough check-up, including liver and kidney function tests, before going on a long trip. This ensures they are fit for travel and helps avoid health issues on the road,” says Dr Bhavya, MVSC, Dolittle Pet Clinic, Serilingampalle.
Long journeys are subject to strict legal regulations. Travel certificates are compulsory for long journeys which should include all the vaccination records. If a pet falls ill before one to two days of the journey, it is deemed unfit to travel. “The veterinarian will only issue the travel certificate following a physical examination conducted 12 to 24 hours before departure, ensuring all health parameters are met,” informs Dr Bhavya.
Tips for the journey
Consistency in feeding schedules is vital at home or on the go. One prevalent mistake pet owners make when travelling is altering their pet’s diets. Some overfeed or skip meals entirely, which can cause complications like inappetence and gastric issues, carry the meals your pets are accustomed to and refrain from introducing any new foods during the journey.
Summer travels pose challenges for pets, with heat strokes being a significant concern that can result in serious health issues or even collapse. Opting for shorter trips, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and never leaving pets in cars with completely closed windows are essential precautions. “Long journeys in the car can be tiring for pets, so it’s essential to take small breaks every two to three hours. These breaks should include short walks and chances for urination,” says Dr Bhavya.
Checking the hygiene of the places you visit is also important. These furry pets can easily develop allergies and infections during transitions between environments. It’s essential to carry a first-aid box containing emergency vomiting control medicines, allergy medications, and painkillers.
“Make sure your pet is also informed and part of the plan. If your pet is not used to travelling, acclimatise them with short trips beforehand. “Every pet is different; be very aware of what your pet needs, and communicate with your primary veterinarian to get the best advice,” highlights Dr Shireen, Senior Veterinary Consultant and Cardiologist, Crown Vet, Hi-tech City.
Understanding your pet’s history and specific needs is crucial for a successful and enjoyable trip. If your pet is healthy and happy, taking them along can enhance your vacation experience.