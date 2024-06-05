Understanding brain tumours

HYDERABAD: June 8 is indeed a crucial day dedicated to raising awareness about brain tumours, a health issue that has seen a significant rise in cases over the past decade. Genetic factors and exposure to radiation are often identified as major contributors to the development of brain tumours. As it’s important to continue educating people about the risks and symptoms associated with this condition to promote early detection and effective treatment, CE reached out to experts.

“A brain tumour is a growth of cells in the brain or near brain tissue. It includes nerves, the pituitary gland, the pineal gland, and the membranes that cover the surface of the brain. Brain tumours that originate in the brain are called primary brain tumours. Sometimes, cancer spreads to the brain from other parts of the body, resulting in secondary brain tumours, also known as metastatic brain tumours,” explained Dr K V Shivanand Reddy, Consultant Neurosurgeon at CARE Hospitals.

He elaborated on the various types of primary brain tumours, noting that some are noncancerous or benign, while others are malignant or cancerous. Noncancerous brain tumours, also called benign brain tumours, may grow slowly over time and press on brain tissue. Conversely, malignant brain tumours, or brain cancers, can grow rapidly and invade and destroy brain tissue. Brain tumours vary in size, with some causing immediate noticeable symptoms, while others grow larger before detection. Additionally, symptoms may not manifest immediately if the tumour begins in a less active part of the brain.

Brain tumours are life-threatening

Brain tumours pose a significant threat to life. Unfortunately, many individuals fail to recognise the symptoms, leading to delayed diagnosis. However, certain symptoms such as vomiting, blurred vision, hearing loss, severe headache, and behavioral changes should prompt suspicion of a brain tumour. Dr Reddy emphasised that specific signs such as numbness in one part of the body, facial muscle weakness, and tremors can also indicate the presence of a tumour. In women, symptoms like leakage of milk from the breasts and cessation of periods may occur.