Understanding brain tumours

HYDERABAD: June 8 is indeed a crucial day dedicated to raising awareness about brain tumours, a health issue that has seen a significant rise in cases over the past decade. Genetic factors and exposure to radiation are often identified as major contributors to the development of brain tumours. As it’s important to continue educating people about the risks and symptoms associated with this condition to promote early detection and effective treatment, CE reached out to experts.
“A brain tumour is a growth of cells in the brain or near brain tissue. It includes nerves, the pituitary gland, the pineal gland, and the membranes that cover the surface of the brain. Brain tumours that originate in the brain are called primary brain tumours. Sometimes, cancer spreads to the brain from other parts of the body, resulting in secondary brain tumours, also known as metastatic brain tumours,” explained Dr K V Shivanand Reddy, Consultant Neurosurgeon at CARE Hospitals.
He elaborated on the various types of primary brain tumours, noting that some are noncancerous or benign, while others are malignant or cancerous. Noncancerous brain tumours, also called benign brain tumours, may grow slowly over time and press on brain tissue. Conversely, malignant brain tumours, or brain cancers, can grow rapidly and invade and destroy brain tissue. Brain tumours vary in size, with some causing immediate noticeable symptoms, while others grow larger before detection. Additionally, symptoms may not manifest immediately if the tumour begins in a less active part of the brain.
Brain tumours are life-threatening
Brain tumours pose a significant threat to life. Unfortunately, many individuals fail to recognise the symptoms, leading to delayed diagnosis. However, certain symptoms such as vomiting, blurred vision, hearing loss, severe headache, and behavioral changes should prompt suspicion of a brain tumour. Dr Reddy emphasised that specific signs such as numbness in one part of the body, facial muscle weakness, and tremors can also indicate the presence of a tumour. In women, symptoms like leakage of milk from the breasts and cessation of periods may occur.
Cancer tumours are dangerous
While non-cancerous tumours can often be surgically removed, cancerous tumours present a more challenging situation. They are classified into four stages, with radiotherapy and chemotherapy typically required for stages three and four. Unfortunately, the prognosis for stage four tumours is grim, with a life expectancy of less than two years. Recurrence of brain tumours is possible, and they can affect individuals of any age, though they are most commonly observed in people between 20 and 40 years old. Certain tumours, such as medulloblastoma, may even manifest in girls as young as ten years old. Genetic mutations are frequently associated with brain tumours.
“Early detection of brain tumours determines the prognosis. Some tumours are familial. Genetic screening of family members helps prevent the further occurrence of these tumours in families. Lifestyle modifications like the avoidance of smoking, excess alcohol consumption, decreasing radiation exposure, consumption of foods rich in antioxidants like fresh fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, etc., help in the prevention of brain tumours,” said Dr Bala Raja Sekhar Chandra, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Yashoda Hospitals.
Dr Bala Raja Sekhar Chandra cited recent diagnostic advancements in neurosurgery like MRI brain with special sequences like tractography, functional MRI, etc., help in the exact localisation of the tumor and its relation to important areas of the brain. PET-CT helps in the early identification of metastatic brain tumours. Advancements in brain tumour treatment have revolutionised the field, offering more precise and minimally invasive approaches for localisation and excision. Techniques such as neuronavigation, awake craniotomy, and microscopic advances like fluorescein—guided resections ensure thorough removal while preserving critical brain functions. Real—time imaging modalities like intraoperative MRI and ultrasound guide surgeons for more accurate excisions. Endoscopic procedures have enabled the removal of tumours, such as pituitary tumours, without traditional open-skull surgery.
Additionally, advances in chemo and radiotherapy, coupled with detailed genetic analysis, have expanded treatment options, even for aggressive tumours, leading to improved survival rates. Modalities like Gamma Knife, CyberKnife, MR Linac, and Proton Beam Therapy offer precise radiation treatment, sometimes eliminating the need for surgery altogether. Early identification remains crucial for favourable outcomes, and with these recent advancements, excellent functional recoveries are achievable.