Unlocking the secrets of gut health

HYDERABAD: Many of us struggle to grasp the full concept of gut bacteria and the microbiome. The microbiome is essentially a collection of bacteria that aids in the functioning of our digestive system. Leucine Rich Bio, a microbiome company, is dedicated to enhancing the overall development of the digestive system to improve our lifestyles. CE spoke with Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director of Leucine Rich Bio, who provided us with valuable insights into the world of the microbiome.
Dr Debojyoti explains, “The microbiome refers to the total genetic material of microorganisms present in a particular environment. Specifically, when we refer to the human microbiome, we’re talking about the microorganisms residing within the human body. It’s important to understand that just because we can’t see these microorganisms with the naked eye doesn’t mean they don’t exist within us. The largest concentration of microorganisms in our body resides in our intestines, making the gut microbiome particularly significant. "
"Ancient teachings have long acknowledged the importance of these microorganisms, and modern technology now allows us to delve deeper into their functions, providing evidence-based applications for what our ancestors intuitively understood. When we speak of the gut microbiome, we encompass all the microorganisms residing in our intestines,”he added.
He elaborates on the various functions these microorganisms perform within our bodies, stating, “The gut microbiota isn’t merely present without purpose; each microorganism — be it bacteria, fungi, or viruses — plays a crucial role. They aid in digestion, absorption, and even produce essential vitamins and secondary metabolites vital for human health. Notably, many neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, are predominantly produced by microorganisms in the gut. Additionally, the microbiome significantly influences the development of the immune system.”
Discussing how the microbiome impacts our lifestyle, Dr Debojyoti illustrates, “Think of the microorganisms in our intestines as an ecosystem, akin to a rainforest teeming with diverse flora and fauna. These microorganisms have coexisted with us since birth, adapting to our environment and lifestyle. Urban dwellers, for instance, harbour a distinct microbiota compared to rural inhabitants. Diet plays a significant role in modulating our gut microbiota; consuming junk or fast food alters the microbiome, leading to overpopulation of harmful bacteria and the production of metabolites associated with conditions like type 2 diabetes and skin diseases. Maintaining a healthy microbiome is essential not only for warding off infectious diseases but also for preventing chronic ailments. Factors such as exercise and stress levels also impact the microbiota, influencing our mental health.”
Providing insights into preventive measures, Dr Debojyoti advises, “Opt for a balanced diet rich in fibre, vegetables, and fermented foods — a rainbow diet, so to speak. Avoiding processed and Western diets can help preserve a healthy microbiome. Adequate sleep and other healthy lifestyle practices also contribute to maintaining a diverse and resilient gut microbiota. Remember, every aspect of our lives, from diet to stress levels, influences the composition of our microbiome and, consequently, our overall health.”