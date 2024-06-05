Unlocking the secrets of gut health

HYDERABAD: Many of us struggle to grasp the full concept of gut bacteria and the microbiome. The microbiome is essentially a collection of bacteria that aids in the functioning of our digestive system. Leucine Rich Bio, a microbiome company, is dedicated to enhancing the overall development of the digestive system to improve our lifestyles. CE spoke with Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director of Leucine Rich Bio, who provided us with valuable insights into the world of the microbiome.

Dr Debojyoti explains, “The microbiome refers to the total genetic material of microorganisms present in a particular environment. Specifically, when we refer to the human microbiome, we’re talking about the microorganisms residing within the human body. It’s important to understand that just because we can’t see these microorganisms with the naked eye doesn’t mean they don’t exist within us. The largest concentration of microorganisms in our body resides in our intestines, making the gut microbiome particularly significant. "

"Ancient teachings have long acknowledged the importance of these microorganisms, and modern technology now allows us to delve deeper into their functions, providing evidence-based applications for what our ancestors intuitively understood. When we speak of the gut microbiome, we encompass all the microorganisms residing in our intestines,”he added.

He elaborates on the various functions these microorganisms perform within our bodies, stating, “The gut microbiota isn’t merely present without purpose; each microorganism — be it bacteria, fungi, or viruses — plays a crucial role. They aid in digestion, absorption, and even produce essential vitamins and secondary metabolites vital for human health. Notably, many neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, are predominantly produced by microorganisms in the gut. Additionally, the microbiome significantly influences the development of the immune system.”