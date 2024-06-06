Confluence of artists

HYDERABAD: Amidst the bustling streets, historic monuments, and vibrant markets, the city is gearing up to host a celebration of creativity and expression like never before. From seasoned artists to emerging talents, India Art Festival promises to be a melting pot of diverse artistic endeavours. Scheduled to take place from June 7 to 9, 2024, at Kings Kohinoor (Crown) Convention, located at Pillar 68, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, Rethi Bowli, the festival since 2011 has been held in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai before coming to the City of Nizams.

Art unites all

One of the defining features of this inaugural art festival is its inclusive nature. While celebrating established artists and their contributions, the event also shines a spotlight on emerging talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their work and connect with a wider audience. This emphasis on inclusivity reflects the festival’s commitment to nurturing a thriving artistic community in Hyderabad, one that values diversity and innovation. The festival’s lineup is as diverse as the city itself, encompassing a wide range of artistic disciplines and styles. Art enthusiasts can expect to encounter everything from traditional paintings to sculptures.

“The Hyderabad edition will feature 30 art galleries from Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Singapore, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru showcasing the works of more than 290 artists including masters, mid-career and emerging artists. Visitors can expect to see a diverse array of 3,500 paintings and sculptures across various mediums, displayed in 100 booths. Since its inception in 2011, the India Art Festival has successfully hosted 25 editions across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The festival’s unique format, which includes both gallery exhibits, and independent artist showcases, has significantly contributed to its growth in scale, quality, and reach over the past decade and a half. This year’s Hyderabad edition aims to continue the art festival’s mission of democratising art viewing and buying, bringing a rich cultural experience to the Charminar City,” says Rajendra, Director of India Art Festival. Further adding he says, “Every year, thousands of new artists graduate from art schools across the country, but they often struggle to find gallery representation immediately. Today’s millennials seek artworks to enhance the ambience of their living spaces, and art fairs like ours meet this demand by offering a ‘one-stop art shop’ with thousands of choices under one roof. India Art Festival format gives young and mid-career artists opportunities to exhibit with master artists represented by various art galleries participating in the art fest, which otherwise is difficult to get in the current art market scene; so our aim is to create a level playing field for one and all.”