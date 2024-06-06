Confluence of artists

HYDERABAD: Amidst the bustling streets, historic monuments, and vibrant markets, the city is gearing up to host a celebration of creativity and expression like never before. From seasoned artists to emerging talents, India Art Festival promises to be a melting pot of diverse artistic endeavours. Scheduled to take place from June 7 to 9, 2024, at Kings Kohinoor (Crown) Convention, located at Pillar 68, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, Rethi Bowli, the festival since 2011 has been held in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai before coming to the City of Nizams.
Art unites all
One of the defining features of this inaugural art festival is its inclusive nature. While celebrating established artists and their contributions, the event also shines a spotlight on emerging talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their work and connect with a wider audience. This emphasis on inclusivity reflects the festival’s commitment to nurturing a thriving artistic community in Hyderabad, one that values diversity and innovation. The festival’s lineup is as diverse as the city itself, encompassing a wide range of artistic disciplines and styles. Art enthusiasts can expect to encounter everything from traditional paintings to sculptures.
“The Hyderabad edition will feature 30 art galleries from Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Singapore, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru showcasing the works of more than 290 artists including masters, mid-career and emerging artists. Visitors can expect to see a diverse array of 3,500 paintings and sculptures across various mediums, displayed in 100 booths. Since its inception in 2011, the India Art Festival has successfully hosted 25 editions across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The festival’s unique format, which includes both gallery exhibits, and independent artist showcases, has significantly contributed to its growth in scale, quality, and reach over the past decade and a half. This year’s Hyderabad edition aims to continue the art festival’s mission of democratising art viewing and buying, bringing a rich cultural experience to the Charminar City,” says Rajendra, Director of India Art Festival. Further adding he says, “Every year, thousands of new artists graduate from art schools across the country, but they often struggle to find gallery representation immediately. Today’s millennials seek artworks to enhance the ambience of their living spaces, and art fairs like ours meet this demand by offering a ‘one-stop art shop’ with thousands of choices under one roof. India Art Festival format gives young and mid-career artists opportunities to exhibit with master artists represented by various art galleries participating in the art fest, which otherwise is difficult to get in the current art market scene; so our aim is to create a level playing field for one and all.”
From masters to emerging talents across the country
Notable artists whose works will be exhibited include Jogen Chowdhury, Manu Parekh, Krishen Khanna, Sakti Burman, Seema Kohli, Paresh Maity, Yusuf Arakkal, S G Vasudev, Anjoli Ela Menon, Atul Dodiya, Laxma Goud, T Vaikumtam, Laxman Aelay, Ashok Bhowmick, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Gurudas Shenoy, Vinita Karim, Jatin Das, P Gnana, Ramesh Gorjala, Shuvaprassana, M Narayan and many more.
Additionally, established artists Gurmeet Marwah, Lalbahadur Singh, Roy K John, M V Ramana Reddy, PJ Stalin, Ashif Hossain, Vivek Kumavat, Bhaskar Rao, Yusuf, Amit Bhar, Sujata Achrekar, Supriya Amber, Tauseef Khan, Kappari Kishan, G Pramod Reddy, Kanta Prasad are showcasing their innovative creations with other promising names such as Praveena Parepalli, Om Thadkar, Pankaj Bawdekar, Dev Mehta, Praveen Kumar, Sathya Gowthaman and many others.
According to MV Ramana Reddy, President, Hyderabad Art Society, almost 60 artists from the city will be participating including him. “It is a great occasion to celebrate the city’s artistic capabilities in front of everyone. I have made two sculptures on the theme ‘Evolution’ especially for the festival. The sculpture highlights how the human race has progressed over the ages, be it with technology or otherwise. The journey of humans will be portrayed in my work,” shares Ramana. Another art gallery from the city participating — Sneha Arts is going to showcase around 15 artists from all over India. Elaborating more about the show and her work, Dr Snehlata Prasad, sculptor & founder Sneha Arts, says, “The India Art Festival is a nice platform to showcase our works.”
Cultural extravaganza
The Hyderabad edition of the India Art Festival offers more than just a visual feast. Attendees can enjoy a variety of fusion shows, live music performances, live painting demonstrations, and captivating film screenings. A highlight of the event will be the screening of “The Eternal Canvas — 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art,” a film that explores India’s rich artistic heritage from prehistoric times to the present day.
Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or a curious newcomer, be a part of this exhilarating journey into the heart and soul of Hyderabad’s vibrant artistic landscape.