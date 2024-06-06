Crafting balanced diet for pets

HYDERABAD: Every Pawrent wants their pet to live a happy and healthy life, and a big part of that is providing them with nutritious food. While many believe that the best way to achieve this is by purchasing expensive commercial pet foods, homemade food often proves to be a superior choice. Not only is it typically much cheaper, it can also be healthier than many premium brands. Commercial pet food can be costly, putting strain on the budget of pet owners. These products often include ingredients and additives that aren’t necessarily beneficial for your pet’s health. In contrast, making pet food at home allows for complete control over the ingredients, ensuring that your pet is consuming high-quality, wholesome foods without unnecessary fillers or artificial additives. “There are many pets that are fed only homemade foods; it is not compulsory to give manufactured food,” informs Dr Tejasree, P&C Pet Choice Animal Hospital.
Raw or homemade pet diets
In contrast to commercial pet foods, a raw or homemade diet can provide pets with a more natural and nutritious option. Raw diets typically consist of raw meats, bones, fruits, and vegetables, which offer a higher quality of nutrients and enzymes compared to processed foods. According to Dr Tejasree, you can include rice and boiled vegetables (without onions) as a carbohydrate source, opting for brown rice if your pet has obesity or diabetes.
Even chapatis can be suitable if your pet isn’t allergic to wheat. When it comes to protein, any type of meat boiled with a pinch of salt and turmeric can be included in the diet, but any other seasoning must be avoided. It is essential to avoid certain foods like tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, dry fruits, chocolates, citrus fruits, and grapes, as these can be harmful to pets.
Key components of a healthy pet diet
By carefully selecting and preparing ingredients, pet owners can provide a balanced and wholesome diet that meets their pet’s nutritional needs while avoiding potential allergens and harmful additives. “It’s crucial to remember that, given their proportionate body sizes, pets require different nutrients than humans, including high-quality protein, fat, carbs, calcium, and vital fatty acids,” says Dr Sriram Vivek, Dr PET Clinic. Ensuring these nutrients are included in the correct proportions is vital for your pet’s health and well-being. By understanding and working closely with a veterinarian or pet nutritionist to cater to these specific needs, pet owners can create a diet that supports the overall health and longevity of their furry companions.