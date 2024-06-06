Crafting balanced diet for pets

HYDERABAD: Every Pawrent wants their pet to live a happy and healthy life, and a big part of that is providing them with nutritious food. While many believe that the best way to achieve this is by purchasing expensive commercial pet foods, homemade food often proves to be a superior choice. Not only is it typically much cheaper, it can also be healthier than many premium brands. Commercial pet food can be costly, putting strain on the budget of pet owners. These products often include ingredients and additives that aren’t necessarily beneficial for your pet’s health. In contrast, making pet food at home allows for complete control over the ingredients, ensuring that your pet is consuming high-quality, wholesome foods without unnecessary fillers or artificial additives. “There are many pets that are fed only homemade foods; it is not compulsory to give manufactured food,” informs Dr Tejasree, P&C Pet Choice Animal Hospital.

Raw or homemade pet diets

In contrast to commercial pet foods, a raw or homemade diet can provide pets with a more natural and nutritious option. Raw diets typically consist of raw meats, bones, fruits, and vegetables, which offer a higher quality of nutrients and enzymes compared to processed foods. According to Dr Tejasree, you can include rice and boiled vegetables (without onions) as a carbohydrate source, opting for brown rice if your pet has obesity or diabetes.