Hyderabad embraces climate-conscious cooking

HYDERABAD: Food has always been personal to people. While the world changed with industrialisation and increased technology, food was still something to come home to for them. However, with the emergence of globalisation and with accessibility beyond geographical boundaries via the Internet, people started to experiment with their food. They found new ways to cook and new things to cook. But, gradually, these also brought a new issue to people’s attention — the damaging impact food has on the environment. Unprecedented challenges posed by climate change have led to people re-evaluating their culinary practices.
In Hyderabad, climate-conscious cooking has made substantial progress in recent years. Chefs, home cooks, and customers are becoming increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their food choices. This awareness has resulted in a trend toward using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, reducing food waste, and using sustainable cooking methods.
While there are many reasons as to why people are gravitating more towards climate conscious cooking, one of the main reasons is the growing urgency of tackling climate issues. Increasing awareness of the impact of food production and consumption on the environment has prompted individuals to make choices more consciously.
Another reason for the growth of this kind of food production is a growing sense of responsibility towards the future.
The rise in the number of people returning from abroad is also a reason behind the growth of climate conscious menus and cooking. Chef Inam Khan, Founder and Executive Chef at Chef Inam’s Steak House says, “When people are travelling abroad either on business purpose or higher studies, when they are coming back to their hometown, they are coming back with an acquired new taste. And that as a chef gives us new hope to come up with new varieties in our menu to match the taste buds of the people.”
With climate conscious cooking already making a significant impact on Hyderabad’s food business, restaurants have begun introducing more eco-friendly practices into their operations. Restaurants focusing solely on climate and health-conscious diets like veganism have emerged and are growing rapidly in the city. Veganism is frequently touted as an approach to lessen the environmental impact of food production and consumption, with the potential to help mitigate climate change. Several restaurants across the city have either altered their menus to adapt to veganism or have made vegan options easily accessible to people.
Meanwhile, for the chefs, the rapid growth of climate conscious cooking has them learning some new techniques and skills. This cooking style frequently incorporates creative waste-reduction techniques, such as using vegetable scraps for stocks or transforming extra foods into new recipes. Chef Mahender Singh, Executive Chef, Radisson, Gurgaon, who has previously worked in five-star hotels in Hyderabad for 11 long years, shares how important it is to learn the art of cooking with fresh and seasonal ingredients. He says, “Mastering the art of cooking with seasonal produce requires a deep understanding of flavour profiles and ingredient combinations. While it may present some challenges initially, the rewards of creating delicious, environmentally responsible cuisine are well worth the effort.”
In this age of globalisation and rapid technological innovation, food continues to be a very personal and cultural expression. However, when we face the reality of climate change, it becomes evident that our relationship with food must shift. This shift is not only consistent with global sustainability goals, but it also reflects the beliefs of consumers who are increasingly looking for environmentally responsible dining options. With climate conscious cooking and menus, Hyderabad is not only adopting a new culinary attitude, but also paving the way for future generations to be more robust and environmentally mindful.