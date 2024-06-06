Hyderabad embraces climate-conscious cooking

HYDERABAD: Food has always been personal to people. While the world changed with industrialisation and increased technology, food was still something to come home to for them. However, with the emergence of globalisation and with accessibility beyond geographical boundaries via the Internet, people started to experiment with their food. They found new ways to cook and new things to cook. But, gradually, these also brought a new issue to people’s attention — the damaging impact food has on the environment. Unprecedented challenges posed by climate change have led to people re-evaluating their culinary practices.

In Hyderabad, climate-conscious cooking has made substantial progress in recent years. Chefs, home cooks, and customers are becoming increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their food choices. This awareness has resulted in a trend toward using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, reducing food waste, and using sustainable cooking methods.

While there are many reasons as to why people are gravitating more towards climate conscious cooking, one of the main reasons is the growing urgency of tackling climate issues. Increasing awareness of the impact of food production and consumption on the environment has prompted individuals to make choices more consciously.

Another reason for the growth of this kind of food production is a growing sense of responsibility towards the future.