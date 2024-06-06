Never sacrifice your financial independence: Dr Mani Pavitra

HYDERABAD: Financial literacy is crucial for everyone, especially for women striving for financial independence. Dr Mani Pavitra, co-founder of Fortune Academy, emphasised the importance of managing finances during a short film contest at The Fortune Academy.

When asked what keeps her motivated and how she finds the strength to overcome issues, Dr Pavitra says, “I have created abundance for myself. I know the choices I get to have in life, and every day I receive messages from people who are still suffering. I love to live in a state of abundance and happiness, and I want everyone to also step into that state.”

Regarding her focus on financial literacy and sharing knowledge, she explains, “Through the Million Moms campaign, I initially focused on women’s health and fitness. As women became physically, mentally, and emotionally resilient, we realised that the next big challenge was money. Women hesitate to ask for financial support from their spouses, parents, and others, despite doing so much unpaid work. They shouldn’t feel guilty about it; financial independence is their right.”

On her books and their focus, she shares, “My main book, ‘Move Mom Move,’ captures the journey of mothers who participated in our Million Moms 21-day challenge. It highlights their physical and fitness achievements, as well as their realisation of the importance of financial independence and entrepreneurship. The corporate system is not designed for women. Women often have to fight and prove themselves in a system made by men and for men. This shouldn’t be the case.”