NMDC holds plantation drive at Hyderabad head office

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the NMDC organised a plantation drive and conducted competitions like essay writing and poster making at its head office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Participants also took a pledge to nurture nature.

Addressing the gathering, Amitava Mukherjee, chief managing director (CMD), NMDC, said, “Earth is the only planet that supports life and has the potential to heal itself, but the question arises who will heal us? Are we living responsibly and preserving the resources for future generations? We need to take care of our carbon footprint at an individual level. Our steps are directly related to intergenerational equity, so make a wise and sustainable choice for a better tomorrow.”

Video unveiled on land restoration, desertification

A special video was unveiled in line with the theme ‘land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’.

Further, Vinay Kumar, director of NMDC, engaged with the employees and highlighted the critical aspects of water management, deforestation, energy efficiency and renewable energy for sustainable development. “Let’s take action on conservation, leaving a healthy environment for the generations to come,” he added.

The event also saw the launch of the NMDC Environment Day 2024 memoirs by Amitava. The winners of the Environment Day contest were felicitated.