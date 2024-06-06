Parenting with pride

Patruni Sastry, Drag artist

It’s been one and a half years since I became a parent. Initially, we (my partner and I) never planned to be parents to be honest. I think the one thing I realised was that I was very scared because there is still a lot of stigma and hate that is happening towards non-binary people and drag artists. And if especially I am having a child that hate would be directed to the child as well. That was very much a fear because I got bullied in my school. So, what if, because of my identity my child will get bullied? I was very open about these conversations with a couple of friends who are queer and parents. They helped me in thinking about how I can also have a child and raise a child in a far better way. Some advice I would like to share with queer people who are planning to become to become parents is it’s a beautiful experience. Because somewhere or the other, everybody has a right to be a parent. And we can’t fear the world and stop being aspirational about what we want as a family. Queer families need to exist irrespective of whatever propaganda and hate people get across the world. Having said that I feel it’s very important to provide each information to the child in the correct way. So that they make the decisions and have knowledge of everything. And equip the child with knowledge rather than putting my preconceived notions onto them.

Kiranraj G, Treasurer, Society for Transmen Action and Rights-STAR & Managing Director, Sparsh Cottage Industries

I always wished for a family where I had a wife and kids. I wanted to be the breadwinner and I wanted my kids to call me ‘daddy’. But, my parents forced me to get married at the young age of 19 right after I completed my degree and the next year, I was a parent to a baby boy. Since his birth, I have lovingly taken care of him, providing him with everything he needs. But it was difficult for me to be called ‘Amma’ every day. Becoming a mother was very difficult for me. I had always wanted to be a dad not a mother. But that doesn’t mean I don’t love my child. I love him. I wish for everything and anything for him. I wanted to give him more than what any father could. It was difficult to be called ‘Amma’ when I could only be a father to him. When I went through the gender affirmation surgery, my son stood by my side. He has always been selfless, and I am glad that god gave me such a kind child. He once told me — ‘Every person has the right to be happy. In your life so far you have seen so many struggles, I only wish for you to be happy. That’s why even if it will hurt my future, I am agreeing for you to change your gender.’ Despite his fears for his future he still thought about me. It will take ages to bring a change in the society. We need to create a supportive system for the kids as well. It is very difficult to raise kids while being queer parents. Society needs a lot of change.