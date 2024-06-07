EME’s annual regatta kicks off at Hussainsagar in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The annual sailing regatta of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) kicked off at the Hussainsagar on Thursday.

According to a release, the pan-Indian event brings together sailors from various units of the Indian Army showcasing their dedication, training and competitive spirit. The participants undergo rigorous training ahead of the competition.

The regatta also serves as a platform to select talented sailors for further training at the Army Yachting Node and participation in national and international events.

The EME Sailing Association boasts a rich history of excellence in sailing, with notable achievements including Major A Basith’s participation in the Munich Olympics, 1972, and Arjuna awardee Rajesh Chaudhary, who was a two-time medalist in the Asian Games.

In the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, Havaldar Eabad Ali of the Corps of EME, who trained under the aegis of the EME Sailing Association, secured a bronze medal.

In his address, Lt General Neeraj Varshney, VSM, emphasised the importance of such events in enhancing the physical and mental resilience of the sailors. He also highlighted the role of sailing in building teamwork, strategic thinking and perseverance, which are essential qualities for service personnel.