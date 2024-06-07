New dating scam in Hyderabad leaves men high and dry

HYDERABAD: A new scam, rapidly gaining notoriety as ‘Pub Trap’, has emerged in the city in which young men looking for dates end up paying heavily.

The victims are allegedly lured through dating apps where attractive women ask them to meet at one particular establishment. The victims end up paying exorbitant bills at a pub on the Hitec City road in Madhapur.

Though there is no evidence to prove the direct involvement of the pub in the scam, in three reported cases, the victims, all young men, spent thousands at the establishment. These men were allegedly enticed by attractive women they met on popular dating apps. Eager to impress, these men agreed to meet their dates at the said pub. Once there, the women would order lavishly, and the unsuspecting men were left with shockingly high bills. The amounts reported by the victims were Rs 16,000, Rs 24,000 and Rs 40,000.

One victim was excited about the date and thought it was just part of the pub culture to spend that sort of amount. Another victim, who sensed something was amiss, attempted to reduce his bill by using a food delivery app, but the pub’s management insisted he pay the full amount.

The scam appears meticulously planned, with the perpetrators exploiting the victims’ naivety and desire to impress. The young men were not only left financially drained but also emotionally distressed by the betrayal and were reluctant to file any complaints.

A Google search revealed many negative reviews for the said pub. The reviews also had victims posting how they ended up paying hefty bills in five figures. However, there have been no reports of any official complaints with the police.