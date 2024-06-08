Reggae music is the people’s music says Bala Subramanyam

HYDERABAD: Music gives peace to the soul, transporting you to a world of happiness and satisfaction. Regardless of the genre, the positive aura it emanates is what connects most people. City-based Bala Subramanyam, an expert on Jamaican music culture, who also goes by his musical alias Dakta Dub has crafted a unique speaker box called the Monkey Sound System. Driven by a deep interest in reggae music, this musician is captivated by the genre. CE learned more about his journey and passion in an exclusive interaction.

Tell us about the music that you have been involved in?

I have been immersed in the music scene since 2004. My main focus is on reggae music from Jamaica. I discovered this culture in Budapest while I was pursuing my education. I joined an underground, non-profit radio station called Tilos Radio 90.3 FM, where I was mentored by a Hungarian sitar player. There, I was exposed to various musical genres by different DJs and programme makers. This experience helped me understand reggae, dub, hip hop, dubstep, and more.

What is special about this music?

Reggae music has recently been declared a heritage music by UNESCO, emphasising its need for protection and promotion. Historically, the British brought many Africans to the Caribbean islands, including Jamaica, as slaves. When slavery was abolished, bonded labour was introduced, bringing many Indians to the Caribbean in 1840. This blend of cultures led to a unique cultural and musical identity in Jamaica. Music became a medium of expression and freedom for the people.

What are you doing with this music?

Since returning to India in 2008, I have been promoting reggae music in Hyderabad, from small nightclubs to larger venues. An important aspect of Jamaican culture is creating your own speaker boxes. I built a sound system following the culture and technology of the 1950s, starting this project in 2018.

Why is the sound system called Monkey Sound System?

After returning home, I brought back extensive knowledge of underground movements and radio. While setting up my organisation, a monkey often visited my building. Seeing this as a sign, I named it Monkey Foundation. We started Monkey Radio India, inspired by Tilos Radio, and operated online from 2011 to 2018. It was a free platform on mixcloud.com featuring various global artists. We also launched Bass Sanskriti, a non-commercial event promoting bass music like reggae and dub. Now, we continue with the sound system.