10 held for illegal registration of 5-acre govt land in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 10 persons, including three outsourced employees of the Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system, have been arrested in a case related to alleged illegal possession of a five-acre government land in Manikonda.

The land, which is said to be worth more than Rs 500 crore, was not specifically allotted to any government department but was clearly declared as belonging to the state.

Sources told TNIE that the adjoining 62 acres of government land in survey No 4 were assigned to Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (now Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) and the Housing Board in 1986. However, this particular five-acre land in contention remained unassigned.

Two brothers, Krishna and Prahalad, tried to illegally claim this land. The duo had approached an advocate in Moosapet with regard to a court case to claim the land, which is where they met realtor Ravinder Yadav.

Ravinder Yadav assured the brothers that he would help them get a 50-50 share on the land. He then reached out to a stringer/reporter, Bhim Rao, who helped them meet up with three outsourced employees of the Dharani section of the revenue department.