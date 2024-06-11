Jewellery crafted for the best

HYDERABAD: We are passionate about adorning ourselves with various jewellery pieces, whether they’re simple or elaborate, carefully selecting the perfect ones to complement our outfits. Finding the right piece and understanding the art of purchasing gold, pearls, diamonds, and more was made possible at the Hyderabad Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF) 2024.

This event, in its 16th edition, spanned three days and showcased an impressive array of jewellery from all corners of the country. Hosted by Informa Markets India, the fair not only displayed exquisite jewellery but also organised seminars focusing on industry developments, making it an enriching experience for attendees.

Giving out the whole concept behind the event Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India says, “The gems and jewellery industry in India is deeply rooted in our cultural heritage and is a vital economic force. Events like the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair continue to highlight prowess in the sector.

The three-day event focused on giving the best pieces to the consumers. We have set up certain seminars to know more about the things happening in the jewellery industry. We also have a fashion show showcasing designs from the jewellers of the city.”

HJF boasted 350 exhibitors and showcased over 750 brands, presenting a staggering 200,000 latest designs to visitors.