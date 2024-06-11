Sheep distribution scam: ACB gets three-day custody of two accused

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday obtained three-day judicial custody of the two officials arrested in the alleged Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam for questioning.

The two accused — Sabavath Ramchander, CEO of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav — were arrested on June 1.

Starting Monday, the two will be grilled for nearly seven hours regarding their roles at the ACB office in Banjara Hills, sources told TNIE.

After the conclusion of questioning on each day, they will be in the custody of Banjara Hills police, they said.

Based on the information provided by the two accused, there is a possibility of more people being arrested in the coming days, sources added.

While Ramchander is named accused-9 (A-9), Kalyan Kumar is named A-10 in this case.

A total of 10 people have been named as accused in the case so far and eight of them have been arrested. All the arrested accused in the case are officials from the Animal Husbandry department.

The two other accused, both private individuals, have not been arrested yet as they obtained a stay order from a court.

According to ACB officials, Ramachander and Kalyan Kumar, along with private individuals, misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore, causing “wrongful” loss to the state exchequer.