Mind vs Body

The complexity of psychosomatic symptoms

Dr Madhu Vamsi G, MBBS, MD, DNB Psychiatry, PGCAMH, explains, “I’ve seen how psychosomatic symptoms, rooted in emotional or psychological factors, can profoundly affect patients’ physical experiences and daily lives. These symptoms often lack a clear organic cause, complicating diagnosis and treatment, and significantly impacting quality of life. It’s crucial to recognise that psychosomatic symptoms are not fabricated; they are real and can be as debilitating as physiological diseases.”

Similarly, Dr D Suresh, MBBS, MD, FIPS, elaborates, “In my practice, I frequently observe the intricate interplay between mental and physical health. Emotional states such as stress and anxiety have a profound impact on physical well-being, disrupting crucial systems like the immune response and hormonal balance. Physical illnesses can worsen mental health, leading to conditions like depression. This emphasises the need for holistic healthcare addressing both mental and physical well-being.”

Genetic vulnerability and mental health

In mental health, understanding genetic vulnerability is crucial. Certain gene variations can make someone more prone to mental health issues. Recognising this helps us catch problems early and provide personalised treatments, which gives hope for better care as Dr D Suresh explains, this knowledge allows us to customise interventions for each person, offering more effective mental health support and better outcomes.