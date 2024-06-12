Mind vs Body

HYDERABAD : Unexplained health conditions often baffle patients and doctors alike, with medical tests failing to pinpoint a clear cause. However, many of these mysterious ailments may have an underlying connection to mental health. Increasingly, experts recognise that emotional and psychological factors play a significant role in influencing physical symptoms. Understanding this intricate mind-body connection can help shed light on the real sources of these perplexing health issues.
Our mental well-being significantly influences our physical health through complex mechanisms. Psychological stress can disrupt key systems in our body, such as the nervous system, hormones, and immune responses. This disruption can lead to changes like abnormal cortisol levels, which affect immune function, increase inflammation, and alter overall body function. Understanding this mind-body connection is essential for promoting wellness and effectively addressing health issues.
The complexity of psychosomatic symptoms
Dr Madhu Vamsi G, MBBS, MD, DNB Psychiatry, PGCAMH, explains, “I’ve seen how psychosomatic symptoms, rooted in emotional or psychological factors, can profoundly affect patients’ physical experiences and daily lives. These symptoms often lack a clear organic cause, complicating diagnosis and treatment, and significantly impacting quality of life. It’s crucial to recognise that psychosomatic symptoms are not fabricated; they are real and can be as debilitating as physiological diseases.”
Similarly, Dr D Suresh, MBBS, MD, FIPS, elaborates, “In my practice, I frequently observe the intricate interplay between mental and physical health. Emotional states such as stress and anxiety have a profound impact on physical well-being, disrupting crucial systems like the immune response and hormonal balance. Physical illnesses can worsen mental health, leading to conditions like depression. This emphasises the need for holistic healthcare addressing both mental and physical well-being.”
Genetic vulnerability and mental health
In mental health, understanding genetic vulnerability is crucial. Certain gene variations can make someone more prone to mental health issues. Recognising this helps us catch problems early and provide personalised treatments, which gives hope for better care as Dr D Suresh explains, this knowledge allows us to customise interventions for each person, offering more effective mental health support and better outcomes.
Helping patients understand how their mental health affects unexplained physical symptoms is essential. Dr Madhu Vamsi suggests empathetic communication about how emotions affect the body. Acknowledging patients’ distress and taking their concerns seriously is key to building trust, which is important for working together to make a plan that helps with both the mind and body.