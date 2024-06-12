Refrigeration or de-nitrification?

HYDERABAD : Food refrigeration is an excellent way of improving the shelf life of food but on the other hand, experts shares that refrigeration leads to nutrient loss in the food subjected to fluctuations in the temperatures.

“Either cooked or not cooked, the food does undergo a nutrient loss when refrigerated,” says Kalapatapu Shravani, Dietician, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Hyderabad. B Complex vitamins and Vitamin C are the ones most impacted, due to this phenomena. Shravani further remarks that cooking as such, leads to de-nitrification due to excessive heat exposure. Moreover, exposing it to temperatures on the other range of the scale, which is extreme cooling of food and then reheating it, leaves it with paramount loss of vitamins.

“When we put food inside the refrigerator, it happens because of the fermentation process. Sourness, that is, alcohol is released. Bacteria eats up all the sugar. The rice or whatever food, they are all basically made up of starch. So it will slowly ferment,” says Chef Vivekanand, HOD, IHM Hyderabad. He further shares that in initial stages, there is change in taste and in later stages, it also starts smelling differently. He lays great emphasis to the point that the procedures and standards of food storage in the refrigerator are of utmost importance.