Tainted bangles of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : “She still has bangles on her wrist, but no light in her eyes. Ek waqt ser bhar khana bhi nahin khaya,” she says, in a voice drained of joy. She has not enjoyed even one full meal in her entire lifetime — that’s what she has reaped!”

— Lost Spring: Stories of Stolen Childhood by Anees Jung.

On the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, it is important to shine some light on the little-known but widespread issue of child labour in the lac bangle industry in Hyderabad. This industry, steeped in historical and cultural significance, faces a disturbing reality: the exploitation of children in the intricate craft of bangle-making.

Hyderabad’s lac bangle industry boasts a rich history. Tradition traces its origins to the Qutb Shahi dynasty, where the bustling market of Laad Bazaar near the iconic Charminar is considered to be the heart of the trade. The bangles themselves are a symbol of cultural identity, worn by women at weddings, and festivals like Bonalu Jatara and Ramzan. Made from lac, a resinous insect secretion, these bangles are painstakingly crafted using traditional techniques.

But the appeal of this cultural treasure diminishes as we delve into the lives of its makers. Rajendra Prasad, chief programme coordinator for M Venkatrangaiya Foundation—Child Rights Organisation, Secunderabad said, “These children which are mostly girls are kept in one room and forced to work for long hours…”