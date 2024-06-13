Back to sustainable architecture

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad is known to be one of the safest and cleanest cities in India. With its modern advancements as well as the IT boom, it has become a major contributor toward the country’s economic activity and the bedrock of Telangana. Although with these advancements, came rapid infrastructural development, at the cost of the city’s environmental sustainability. According to IQAir, a Swiss quality technology company that specialises in protection against airborne pollutants, PM2.5 particle concentration in Hyderabad is currently 5 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. Although the government has been taking several pollution control measures with respect to vehicular pollution, industrial effluents etc, a lesser spoken issue is that of sustainable architecture and how paying close attention to architecture can significantly decrease pollution levels and improve sustainability.

Principal Architect Sathya Srinivas, founder of ‘The Designers Guild’, spoke to CE regarding this very issue. He says, “Modern sustainable architecture is a western concept and absolutely cannot be applied to the tropical Indian setting.” He goes on further to say, “Indian architecture evolved to match the climatic conditions and the geography of the land where heat dissipation is needed, not the modern heat-trapping glass panels suited in cold western countries. Sustainable architecture was always a part of the Indian ethos. The ‘verandah’ system in place in older Indian households is a simple testament to this. There is an open space central courtyard that is responsible for air circulation throughout the house keeping the house at optimum temperatures.” In the modern day blazing summers, many choose air conditioning as a cooling agent for their homes, but Architect Sathya Srinivas explains how the homes of old indian architecture would possess thicker walls, which would insulate the rooms on the inside, absorbing excessive sunlight keeping the house cool during summers; as well as withstanding severe cold hence keeping the house warm in winters. It seems most electrical appliances pertaining to temperature control would find waste in the old indian houses!