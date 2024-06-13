Rise of traditional cookware in modern kitchens

HYDERABAD : Traditional cookware has become quite popular these days, with many people opting for these over non-stick and westernised alternatives. Telangana traditional dishes, in particular, are being given priority, and cooking with traditional cookware is seen as a healthier choice. As we celebrate the glorious 10 years of Telangana Formation this June, we explore the significance of traditional cookware with insights from Mitesh Lohiya, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gold Drop.

When asked about the importance of traditional cookware, Lohiya mentions, “Firstly, items like grinding stones help to coarsely grind spices, chutneys, masalas, and lentils, giving them a unique texture and preserving their authentic flavours. Pots with wide mouths and lids impart an earthy flavour to any dish cooked in them. The slow cooking process allows for even heat distribution and these utensils also retain heat. Traditional stoneware is ideal for sour and acidic recipes as these vessels don’t react with food, preserving the taste and nutrition of the dishes. Different variations of these utensils have been part of traditional Indian cuisine for generations.”

Each type of traditional cookware has health benefits and promotes sustainability. Lohiya explains, “Traditional materials like clay pots and stoneware add minerals to food, while cast iron cookware adds nutrients. These cookware options are eco-friendly, durable, and do not leach chemicals.”