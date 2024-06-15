Spreading hope for elderly people

HYDERABAD: The steadily increasing prevalence of elder abuse and abandonment in India is a serious problem. According to a 2018 HelpAge India report, about 25% of senior citizens in urban India face abuse. Despite numerous non-profit initiatives, society remains ill-equipped to handle this worrying trend. However, on this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, we highlight a story of hope through the Joy Foundation.

Founded by Dr Rajkumaar and Srujana in 2008, the Joy Foundation is a nonprofit voluntary organisation dedicated to rural health programmes and road accident healthcare, particularly for the elderly. In 2019, the foundation established an old age home in Madhapur, offering a safe, happy, and healthy life to elders abandoned by their families.

One resident is an elderly man with a bright smile and hopeful eyes, bearing nine numbers tattooed on his forearm — insufficient to dial any phone number. His family abandoned him in Karnataka, and he somehow found his way to Hyderabad. Though he cannot speak, he holds up four fingers to signify his four children — two sons and two daughters — whom he can no longer find. Lovingly rechristened Venkatesh by his new family at the home, he represents many elders with heartbreaking pasts now cared for by the Joy Foundation.