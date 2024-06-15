Spreading hope for elderly people

HYDERABAD: The steadily increasing prevalence of elder abuse and abandonment in India is a serious problem. According to a 2018 HelpAge India report, about 25% of senior citizens in urban India face abuse. Despite numerous non-profit initiatives, society remains ill-equipped to handle this worrying trend. However, on this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, we highlight a story of hope through the Joy Foundation.
Founded by Dr Rajkumaar and Srujana in 2008, the Joy Foundation is a nonprofit voluntary organisation dedicated to rural health programmes and road accident healthcare, particularly for the elderly. In 2019, the foundation established an old age home in Madhapur, offering a safe, happy, and healthy life to elders abandoned by their families.
One resident is an elderly man with a bright smile and hopeful eyes, bearing nine numbers tattooed on his forearm — insufficient to dial any phone number. His family abandoned him in Karnataka, and he somehow found his way to Hyderabad. Though he cannot speak, he holds up four fingers to signify his four children — two sons and two daughters — whom he can no longer find. Lovingly rechristened Venkatesh by his new family at the home, he represents many elders with heartbreaking pasts now cared for by the Joy Foundation.
“The burden of health and care often falls on the wife and children, causing a rift between breadwinners and senior citizens. While I can’t fully blame the breadwinners, as supporting a family is challenging, this is where we step in,” says Dr Rajkumaar. He funds the organisation through his two hospitals and covers the medical care costs for the old age home. “For me, it’s not a big expense, but for them, it’s a big relief.”
Dr Rajkumaar is planning to establish a larger old age home in the city centre to accommodate more elders. “We receive donations from organisations and sponsors, and the community is very supportive. Volunteers also frequently help out,” he adds, noting that the current home is at full capacity.
Dinesh, one of the 19 elderly residents at the Joy old age home, shares, “When God closes a door, He opens a window. There are medical checkups on Saturdays, and we follow a healthy routine with plenty of rest. We get new clothes for every festival, celebrate together, and enjoy daily games and activities. The ladies particularly like watching serials.”
The atmosphere at the home is filled with joy, warmth, and youthful energy. The residents cherish talking to volunteers who visit regularly and share updates on Instagram. “We are safe and happy here. Even if we could, why would we leave?” says another resident Gurmeet Kaur over a cup of elaichi tea.