MeeSeva centre in Hyderabad fined for overcharging

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has ordered Sai Nandhini Services, a MeeSeva centre in KPHB Colony, to pay Rs 1,050 over collecting an extra charge than the regulated amount for booking slots.

Stating that the amount is contradictory to the rules framed by Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), the Forum observed that the centre not only charged Rs 50 extra from the complainant but from all the people who approached it.

Availing the services of Sai Nandhini Services, the complainant, Pakolu Naresh, paid Rs 670 after booking a slot for the transfer of his two-wheeler’s ownership to his mother’s name in September 2021.

However, he was given a receipt for Rs 650.

When he objected to charging Rs 50 more, the representatives of the centre put it as services utilised and print-out charges of the application.