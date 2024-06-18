Hyderabad: Two, including DJ under police scanner, taken into custody over drug use

HYDERABAD: Almost two weeks after a DJ came under the radar of the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) for allegedly supplying drugs to consumers at pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli, the Madhapur police took him and one other person into custody on Sunday.

The two persons, identified as DJ Siddarth and Chaitanya, tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, respectively. Fourteen others, who were also caught along with the duo, tested negative using the 12-panel Abbott Urine testing kit.

After discreetly tracking the DJ, the police monitored 30 people he was meeting at pubs. “While we called 16 people in for the drug test, 14 others claimed they are away from Hyderabad,” said TGNAB director Sandeep Shandilya.

“We have also sent teams to their houses to check and will get their tests done even if it is after a while,” he added.

As of now, the Madhapur police have taken the two persons who tested positive for drugs into custody and registered a case against them under Section 27 of the NDPS Act.

Warns action against pubs

Speaking about the pub where the consumers were caught, Shandilya said, “I wanted to name the pub this time itself. But from next time, if pubs do not take anti-drug policies seriously, we will take strict action against them.”

Among those nabbed by the police at the pub was a woman who was previously caught by the TGNAB a few months ago for consumption of cocaine. However, she tested negative this time, the police said.

Noting this as heartening news, Shandilya highlighted, “Yes, if people show grit, they can come off drugs.”