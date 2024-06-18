Khairatabad Ganesh idol to be 70-ft-tall this year: Danam Nagender

HYDERABAD: For the first time ever, the popular Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which will be 70 feet in height this year, will be made of clay and eco-friendly materials. The 70-foot idol is to coincide with the 70th year of the Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee, Khairatabad, and the installation of the first Ganesh idol in 1954. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7.

This was announced by Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender in the presence of the members of the Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee (SGUC), Khairatabad, during the ‘’Karra Puja’’ performed on Monday evening. Every year, the SGUC installs an idol around 60 feet tall, but this year they have decided to install a 70-foot Ganesh idol made of clay. Last year, the SGUC set a new record with a 63-foot tall clay idol weighing 45 to 50 tonnes.

Nagender said that, like every year, Karra Puja was performed according to tradition. He stated that all arrangements will be made for Ganesh Chaturthi this year, ensuring that facilities will be provided for devotees to offer prayers without any inconvenience. The first pooja will be conducted by the Governor. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be present as the chief guest for the festival. Nagender explained that the festival will be organised for 11 days with the coordination of all departments.