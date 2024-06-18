Life of a sportsperson is really beautiful: Pullela Gopichand

HYDERABAD: Food A’Fair 2024, a three-day event showcasing South India’s food and beverage retail and modern trade, recently commenced at HITEX, Madhapur. The event was inaugurated by Pullela Gopichand and Akhil Gawar, Director of the Telangana Food Processing Society (TFPS). Organised by Blitz Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with the Telangana Food Processing Society, Food A’Fair is the first trade fair of its kind aimed at bridging the gap between retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers in the modern trade food and beverage sector, along with other allied industries.

Padmabhushan Pullela Gopichand, the chief coach of the India national badminton team and a former badminton player, has made the nation proud multiple times with his extraordinary achievements. CE caught up with him at Food A’Fair, HITEX, to share his insights on badminton and more.

Tell us about the Food A’Fair.

There were a lot of self-help initiatives for small enterprises, which were really impressive. I particularly liked the Millet Bank and the millet foods. Additionally, the milk and milk processing stalls were nice. Overall, I enjoyed many aspects of the fair. It was also great to see natural processing methods being used, whether it’s cold-pressed oil, handmade pickles, or handmade sweets. It’s nice to see these traditional methods making a comeback, as it helps in bringing back our traditions.

Since the event is about food, what’s your diet like, and how do you stay fit as a coach and ex-player?

For me, I prefer natural food. Of course, as I travel a lot, things do change, but I try to keep a schedule with lots of fruits and vegetables and some amount of meat and milk. These become the main things in my diet. Also, whenever possible, I choose millets like jowar rotis or other dishes my wife makes. I am also a fan of idli and South Indian foods.