Preserving the past

HYDERABAD: In an era dominated by digital advancements and rapid technological changes, an event was organised celebrating International Archives Week, which drew enthusiasts from all walks of life, eager to learn the delicate art of maintaining their cherished heirlooms.

Attendees were treated to a series of informative sessions on techniques for preserving everything from vintage photographs and letters to antique equipment and textiles. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and nostalgia as participants shared stories of their treasured possessions, united by a common goal — to preserve the past for future generations.

The workshop was hosted by Srilagna Majumdar, a researcher and cultural history practitioner, with the aim of helping people preserve their own histories. Participants shared their cherished objects, discussing how to protect and preserve them for the future. Srilagna also shared her personal experiences, demonstrating various methods for preserving old photographs, albums, books, and other material memories.

Chelsea Santos, a 28-year-old freelance consultant, shared her experience of attending the workshop, “What I particularly liked was that her teachings included a personal touch, with examples from her efforts at creating her family’s archive. I am happy to have had the chance to learn her process and experimentations with collection care and documentation.”