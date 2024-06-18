Task Force teams find food safety, hygiene violations in Hyderabad hostels

HYDERABAD: After raids on hotels, eateries and supermarkets, the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) has now turned its focus towards hostels and other co-living establishments. CFS Task Force teams inspected four hostels in the Madhapur area on Sunday and found several food safety and hygiene violations.

During an inspection at Narayana Medical Academy, the team discovered that the establishment was operating without the necessary Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence. Furthermore, they found no Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) supervisor among the employees. Additionally, the base of the water dispensers was observed to be rusted, and the serving area was found to be unhygienic.

During an inspection at Narayana Society, the CFS team discovered several hygiene issues. In the kitchen area, expired white gravy (2 kg) and chop masala (2 kg) were found. Additionally, the dosa pan was observed to be unhygienic and rusted. The grinding area was untidy, increasing the risk of contamination. Furthermore, the open drainage, garbage storage area and wash area were all found to be in an unhygienic condition. The CFS noted that there was no FOSTAC supervisor present among the staff.