Hyderabad artist creates stunning portraits using human blood as a medium

HYDERABAD : Art is all about perspectives, and these perspectives perfectly align with spectators when the mediums are right. While some create magic with acrylic on canvas, others use more sustainable materials such as clay to craft sculptures. In the end, it all comes down to the artist’s choice of medium. Similarly, K Anil Kumar, a Hyderabad-based artist, uses blood for his art. It sounds wild surprisingly, but his artworks are both expressive and vivid.

Though blood art sounds unique and irksome at the same time, the process involves many risks and stringent hygiene steps to complete each piece. Anil Kumar states that taking necessary precautions, such as wearing gloves and a mask, is mandatory since he would be the first person affected if something went wrong. When asked why he chose blood art despite the risks, he said, “I believe blood painting is created with deep affection, imparting emotions that no other art form can convey. I support blood art as a powerful representation of love — whether it be for family, friends, or other cherished relationships.”

Delving into the process of blood art, Anil Kumar explains that every step, from collecting blood to hanging the artwork on the wall, is carried out with strict hygiene. Orders are received through calls or messages, where customers share a portrait and provide a small tube of blood (approximately 3 to 4 ml), extracted by experienced lab technicians and couriered in iceboxes. “Working with blood is akin to working with any other medium,” says Anil Kumar. He completes the portraits in one day and uses a fixative spray to preserve the artwork, preventing it from stinking or absorbing moisture. Finally, the painting is set in a glass frame.