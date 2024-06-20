Javed Ali set to mesmerize Hyderabad with soulful concert at Prism

HYDERABAD : In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian music, Javed Ali remains a beacon of talent and dedication. His melodious voice and soulful performances have left an indelible mark on listeners worldwide. His song Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise had gripped the nation in Srivalli fever not so long ago. Even his latest release Tuu from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is already garnering rave reviews. As Hyderabad prepares for a soulful music concert at Prism, featuring Javed Ali in association with Hungama Artist Aloud on June 21, CE caught up with the singer to discuss his passion for music, the importance of regular practice, and of course, the greatness of Hyderabadi Biryani.

Talking about what he loves the most about Hyderabad and his upcoming show, the singer says, “Hyderabad is always a place where I love to come. The Telugu movie industry, the audience at live concerts — both are very dear to me. I’m very excited that once again I got a chance to come. I’ll sing all my hit numbers from both Bollywood and Tollywood,” adding, “I love Hyderabadi Biryani. In fact, whenever I come to Hyderabad, I have biryani. Apart from that I like the bangles which we get near Charminar very much. I have taken some for my family. And of course, the people are very nice. They give a lot of love to the artists.” For the uninitiated who think Javed Ali is very serious as a person, he is just the opposite. “I am very chill at home. No one knows that I have a lot of fun at home. I enjoy being with my family, traveling, cracking a lot of jokes and not at all serious like some people may think,” he shares laughing.