Javed Ali set to mesmerize Hyderabad with soulful concert at Prism

HYDERABAD : In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian music, Javed Ali remains a beacon of talent and dedication. His melodious voice and soulful performances have left an indelible mark on listeners worldwide. His song Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise had gripped the nation in Srivalli fever not so long ago. Even his latest release Tuu from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is already garnering rave reviews. As Hyderabad prepares for a soulful music concert at Prism, featuring Javed Ali in association with Hungama Artist Aloud on June 21, CE caught up with the singer to discuss his passion for music, the importance of regular practice, and of course, the greatness of Hyderabadi Biryani.
Talking about what he loves the most about Hyderabad and his upcoming show, the singer says, “Hyderabad is always a place where I love to come. The Telugu movie industry, the audience at live concerts — both are very dear to me. I’m very excited that once again I got a chance to come. I’ll sing all my hit numbers from both Bollywood and Tollywood,” adding, “I love Hyderabadi Biryani. In fact, whenever I come to Hyderabad, I have biryani. Apart from that I like the bangles which we get near Charminar very much. I have taken some for my family. And of course, the people are very nice. They give a lot of love to the artists.” For the uninitiated who think Javed Ali is very serious as a person, he is just the opposite. “I am very chill at home. No one knows that I have a lot of fun at home. I enjoy being with my family, traveling, cracking a lot of jokes and not at all serious like some people may think,” he shares laughing.
Rise to stardom
Known for his songs Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein, Kun Faya Kun, Tum Tak, Jashn-e-Bahaara, Tu Jo Mila, Kajra Re..Kajra Re, Naina Lade, Saanson Ke, Jashn-E-Ishqa in Bollywood to Follow Follow, Vaachadu, Nee Kannu Neeli in Tollywood, his discography transcends over 16 different Indian languages.
Renowned for his soul-stirring renditions and versatile vocal prowess, Javed Ali has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and beyond. From folk melodies to contemporary hits, his ability to evoke emotions through his singing has earned him admiration and acclaim across the industry. Born in Delhi, his journey into the world of singing began under the guidance of his father, Ustad Hamid Hussian, who himself was a singer. Ali’s early exposure to classical music laid a strong foundation for his career, instilling in him a deep understanding of ragas and musical nuances.
Ali’s breakthrough in Bollywood came with the song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from the movie Naqaab (2007). His distinct voice, characterised by its melodious timbre and emotive delivery, captured the hearts of listeners. Elaborating on his journey over the decades, he says, “It has been very amazing — both sweet and sour. I have learned a lot. I believe if one wants to succeed, they need to make it a part of their routine to practice regularly.” Like almost everyone, he too is on social media engaging with fans. According to him, social media is a great place if not done in excess. “My team handles it — posting updates of my work. I believe it helps you to reach very far. Even if you are not a celebrity, you can reach far and wide,” Ali says.
Great collaborations
What sets Javed Ali apart is his versatility. He effortlessly transitions between genres, from romantic ballads to upbeat dance numbers, showcasing his ability to adapt to diverse musical styles. His command over classical and semi-classical forms adds depth and authenticity to his performances, making each rendition a captivating experience.
Throughout his career, Javed Ali has collaborated with some of the most respected names in the Indian music industry. His collaborations with composers like AR Rahman, Pritam, and Amit Trivedi have resulted in unforgettable tracks that have become anthems for music lovers.
On his idols in the music industry, he says, “I like Whitney Houston a lot and BTS bands. I keep listening to new people and think of ways how I can take inspiration from them. I want to always evolve my music and my singing. I try to sound fresh in every song.” Interestingly, one of his favourite collaborations is with Ustad Rashid Khan when he shared the stage with him for a live performance. “It was such a great experience, almost surreal. Apart from that, my work with Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, MM Kreem, Vishal Bharadwaj are dear to me. My dream is to collaborate with Zakir Hussain in the future and sing for Vishal Shekhar. I had sung a song for them years ago and after that we didn’t work together again, I don’t know why. But I really would love to sing for them again,” he concludes.