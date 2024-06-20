Mastering makeup: Enhancing features through artful techniques

HYDERABAD: The skin tone, complexion, texture of skin, moisture, build and the features of a face greatly influence the way a makeup look turns out. Every point of highlight, each shade of blush, each stroke of the brush is to be crafted carefully to bring out a fine finish. Makeup is the cosmetic art form of expression.
“For fairer skin, soft pastels and light neutrals complement beautifully, while deeper tones come alive with rich jewel tones and earthy hues,” shares Aliya Baig, a celebrity makeup artist. She further highlights that undertones play a crucial role as well; warm undertones harmonise with golden and peachy shades, while cooler undertones shine with mauves and cool blues. “The aim is not just about matching colours; it’s about creating a symphony of shades that resonate with each individual’s unique essence and authenticity,” she says.
Fascinatingly, each skin type mandates a unique range of products in order to achieve a fine and flawless finish. “For oily skin, I prioritise oil-free, matte formulations that control shine and provide long-lasting coverage. Hydrating primers and dewy finishes are essential for dry skin, ensuring a luminous glow without accentuating dry patches. Combination skin calls for a balanced approach, with mattifying products in the T-zone and hydrating formulas in drier areas,” Aliya expresses.
Apart from skin tones and skin types, the shape and features of a person’s face play an integral role in how the cosmetic look should turn out. “For round faces, strategic contouring can create definition and elongate features, while angular faces benefit from softer, blended contours to soften harsh lines,” says Aliya regarding what ways the shape of a face influences the makeup techniques and styles. Rekha Sharma, a beautician, shares, “One can use contour and highlighter to enhance the features and give them a sharp look.”
The relation between the shape of a face and the makeup technique is complementary. The style has to be chosen based on the shape of a person’s face but at the same time, one can also make their face look completely different with the use of makeup.
This art which is now evolving and booming, holds paramount importance in essentially everyone’s life. People draw confidence from the way they look. For those who possess insecurities concerning their skin or scars, promoting positivity and acceptance towards one’s natural looks is the ideal way to incorporate. But on another note, makeup helps mask those insecurities and boost one’s self-esteem.
Makeup depends on multiple factors such as skin tones, skin types, the weather, products chosen, tools chosen for application, the applying technique and much more. Nevertheless, the roots to flawless make up lie in the skincare routine which is the proper maintenance of skin, is of utmost significance for any kind of makeup application to look impeccable and sway. Most importantly, pre and post make up care helps preserve the health of the skin and protects the face from extreme dryness or any reactions per se. Moisturising the skin before the application and also after removal helps retain moisture in the skin. Likewise, cleansing the face too plays a major role in washing off the remains and facilitating proper hygiene which is necessary for sensitive skin on the face and neck region to stay hale and hearty.