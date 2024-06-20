Mastering makeup: Enhancing features through artful techniques

HYDERABAD: The skin tone, complexion, texture of skin, moisture, build and the features of a face greatly influence the way a makeup look turns out. Every point of highlight, each shade of blush, each stroke of the brush is to be crafted carefully to bring out a fine finish. Makeup is the cosmetic art form of expression.

“For fairer skin, soft pastels and light neutrals complement beautifully, while deeper tones come alive with rich jewel tones and earthy hues,” shares Aliya Baig, a celebrity makeup artist. She further highlights that undertones play a crucial role as well; warm undertones harmonise with golden and peachy shades, while cooler undertones shine with mauves and cool blues. “The aim is not just about matching colours; it’s about creating a symphony of shades that resonate with each individual’s unique essence and authenticity,” she says.

Fascinatingly, each skin type mandates a unique range of products in order to achieve a fine and flawless finish. “For oily skin, I prioritise oil-free, matte formulations that control shine and provide long-lasting coverage. Hydrating primers and dewy finishes are essential for dry skin, ensuring a luminous glow without accentuating dry patches. Combination skin calls for a balanced approach, with mattifying products in the T-zone and hydrating formulas in drier areas,” Aliya expresses.

Apart from skin tones and skin types, the shape and features of a person’s face play an integral role in how the cosmetic look should turn out. “For round faces, strategic contouring can create definition and elongate features, while angular faces benefit from softer, blended contours to soften harsh lines,” says Aliya regarding what ways the shape of a face influences the makeup techniques and styles. Rekha Sharma, a beautician, shares, “One can use contour and highlighter to enhance the features and give them a sharp look.”