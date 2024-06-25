Protest breaks out at University of Hyderabad over suspension orders

HYDERABAD: Students of the University of Hyderabad on Monday staged a protest demanding the revocation of the suspension orders by the university administration against five students for allegedly trespassing into the residence of the vice-chancellor.

The order was issued on May 31, suspending Students Union president Ateeq Ahmed along with Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Sohail Ahmed and Asika VM for one semester (July–December 2024). The orders also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on five other students as disciplinary action. The suspension order said that disciplinary action was taken against these students for having “trespassed and attacked the residence of Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao on the morning of May 18.”

The students were also restricted from engaging in the university campus and were asked to vacate the hostels by July 1.

Ateeq Ahmed told TNIE: “We staged the protest today as a last resort since our efforts for a resolution in all these weeks after the suspension deadlocked. We tried to give several representations to the VC, registrar and the proctor in the matter, however, everyone turned down our requests. What is most tragic is that the suspension orders were issued during a vacation when there are very few students in the campus. However, the protest will swell up once the academic session begins as a large number of students will join the protest if the orders are not revoked by then”.