Aphooh Mahi's 'Move With Mahi' Workshop: A Journey of Expressive Dance and Emotional Storytelling

HYDERABAD : Dance is an expression of a happy and fun soul. Making each movement reflect your heart’s feelings is probably the best experience one can have while dancing. Aphooh Mahi, the dancer and choreographer known for her exceptional dance moves, has set a mark in the city with her unique style. She recently conducted a dance workshop named ‘Move With Mahi: Express, Move, Create.’ CE spoke to her during the workshop, held at district150, to learn more about the concept and her approach.

Discussing the workshop and the participants’ engagement during the evening of dance, she says, “The workshop was a 90-minute session focused on expressive dance. Participants delved into the art of conveying emotions and stories through movement. We explored body language, daily and animal-inspired movements, and conscious choreography. The goal was to foster creativity and enhance communication through dynamic and mindful dance practices.”

Each dance form is fascinating to witness, and learning them is even more intriguing. Speaking about the dance styles showcased at the workshop, she says, “We explored various dance forms, drawing inspiration from hip-hop and dancehall. The workshop also incorporated elements of freestyle and interpretive dance, allowing participants to connect with their inner emotions and express them through unique movements.”

Explaining what sets her workshop apart, she informs, “What makes this workshop unique is its focus on storytelling and emotional expression. I didn’t just teach steps; we delved into the essence of movement and its connection to everyday life and nature. By blending imagination with dance, we created unforgettable experiences that resonate deeply with participants. Our first segment involved experiencing expression through Suppi’s raaga’s and alaaps. We did Kamehameha inspired by Dragon Ball Z to release energies that don’t serve us, played dance-charades, and choreographed to Naadaiyan. We ended the session with ‘Sharingan Genjutsu’ beats.”

Addressing the evolution of dance workshops, she says, “Over the years, dance workshops have become more holistic and inclusive. There is a growing emphasis on mental and emotional well-being, not just physical technique. Workshops now often include mindfulness practices, creative exploration, and a greater appreciation for diverse dance forms and cultural influences.”

Defining her perspective on dance, she mentions, “Dance, to me, is the purest form of expression. It is a universal language that transcends words, allowing us to communicate our deepest emotions. It is a celebration of life, a way to connect with oneself and others on a profound level without inhibition.”