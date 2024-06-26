I consider my fans as my extended family: Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj

HYDERABAD : Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, has always epitomised success. Recently declared the brand ambassador for Value Gold, she attended the launch event of Telangana’s first Mobile Gold Buying Service. During a one-on-one interaction with CE, she shared insights about her fashion choices and more.

Speaking about her collaboration with Value Gold, Anasuya said, “I don’t take up brands easily, but I truly believe in this one. I don’t focus on numbers, but my followers trust what I say. I take that responsibility seriously and believe in karma. I endorse Value Gold because I’ve been associated with Caps Gold for a decade. I love their jewellery, especially the unique designs. For instance, the ring I’m wearing has intricate designs on both sides, which is a testament to their craftsmanship.”

When it comes to selecting jewellery, Anasuya described her preferences, “I’m a temple jewellery kind of person. I love gold with minimal embellishments, except for diamonds. I also have a huge collection of silver jewellery, as I feel a deep connection to it, perhaps from a past life. Dressing up and embracing my femininity is something I truly enjoy.”

Regarding her style statement and how she likes to style herself, she says, “My style statement is health, we all survived the pandemic. If you are not wise enough to accept and understand your priorities I don’t know what you’re doing. Health is my style statement and next to that is comfort and I like trying new things. I am like a rainbow, I really like colours.”

Anasuya shared what keeps her motivated, “If you had asked me this question 10 years ago, I wouldn’t know what to say. Today, it’s my boys, my kids. I want to be there for them in the right mind, body, and soul, guiding them whenever they need me.”

On the topic of gold as an investment, she commented, “Gold is a wise investment. People often feel shy about purchasing it, but they should feel proud for thinking ahead. It’s important to make the right investment without hesitation.”