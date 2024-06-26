Nasal-throat connection in sleep disorders

HYDERABAD : Sleep disorders, encompassing various conditions affecting sleep patterns and quality, are increasingly acknowledged as significant health concerns with profound impacts on daily functioning and overall well-being. From insomnia to sleep apnea, these disorders disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to fatigue, cognitive impairment, and even an increased risk of chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease and depression.

More than just an airway

The nose is an essential part of the respiratory system, functioning as a filter, humidifier, and temperature regulator for the air we breathe. “The nose acts like an air conditioner,” explains Dr Ranbeer Singh, Senior ENT Surgeon at SMS Hospital and President of AOI Hyderabad, adding, “It filters, humidifies, and controls the temperature of the air we inhale.” When this intricate system is disrupted, it can lead to significant issues, particularly during sleep. This disruption often stems from nasal obstructions, which play a pivotal role in sleep apnea.

Nasal obstructions and their impact

Nasal obstructions, such as deviated septums or enlarged turbinates, can severely impact breathing. Dr Singh notes, “If you are allergic to pollens or dust mites, your nasal passages can become enlarged, causing a blockage. This blockage forces individuals to breathe through their mouths, especially during sleep, leading to various complications.”

“Any growth between the two nostrils can constrict airflow, resulting in less air reaching the brain. This reduced airflow often leads to mouth breathing, which can exacerbate sleep apnea symptoms,” shares Dr Purnachandra Rao, an ENT Specialist at Adventis ENT & Audiology Clinic with a PhD from New Zealand. This interrelation between nasal obstructions and mouth breathing underlines the complexity of sleep disorders.

The role of the throat in sleep apnea

The throat plays a significant role in sleep apnea, especially in children where enlarged adenoids and tonsils are common culprits. “In children, the major cause of obstructive sleep apnea is adenoids and tonsils. This can lead to hyperactivity and concentration issues during the day due to poor sleep quality,” explains Dr Singh. In adults, other factors come into play. “A deviated septum or hypertrophy of the inferior turbinates can contribute to sleep apnea,” says Dr Singh.