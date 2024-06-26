Preserving Telangana’s folk music heritage

HYDERABAD: Music, the mother of all arts and the most primal form of expression, possesses a magical power to stir emotions through simple vocal vibrations. Its impact on humanity extends far beyond imagination; it has shaped history, unravelled scientific mysteries, and molded cultures and civilisations. We celebrate the spirit of music and its profound contributions to the history of Telugu land — from the vibrant ‘Bathukamma’ folk songs to the divine ‘keerthanas’ of the revered Annamayya.

While these folk music traditions continue to resonate in Telangana’s cultural identity, they face challenges in the modern era, such as the dominance of mass media and entertainment, which diminish their popularity among younger generations. Addressing this issue, CE speaks with Dr Surya Dhananjay, Professor of Telugu and Folk Literature at Osmania University, and Prof Darla Venkateswara Rao, Former Head of the Department of Telugu at the University of Hyderabad.

“Telangana’s folk music traditions have played a crucial role in social movements, particularly during the Telangana movement,” says Dr Surya. “These songs were powerful tools for mobilisation, raising awareness, and garnering support for the cause,” he added.