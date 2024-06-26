Timeless treasures

HYDERABAD: Have you ever visited a home-museum? A haven that transports you into the vintage world with its antique collection? YK Antiques, located in Alwal, offers an exquisite tour of ancient household items, from cookware to daily accessories. CE explores this world of historical stories, introducing new experiences to visitors, where they can enjoy reading and cooking.

On a quest to investigate ancient cookware, Yenugu Krishnamurthy began his journey of collecting antiques. Now, the home-museum boasts more than 1,000 antique pieces, including ancient cookware made of brass, copper, iron, and stone; accessories; storage vessels (gangalams); travel items; miniatures; typewriters; telephones and wooden telephone stands; musical instruments; types of pan boxes; royal hand fans; various coffee filters; vintage mirrors; and much more, each with its own story to tell.

The materials range from bronze to tin and silver to gold, all handmade. Among the oldest items is a metal pen used to write on ‘talapatras’ (palm leaves) dating back to the 12th century, and a stone sculpture of a headless woman (the head is destroyed) from the Kakatiya dynasty, representing the jewellery of old times. They have trumpets, wooden vamana guntalu (board game), and many more artifacts, all collected and displayed out of passion.

Krishnamurthy is deeply passionate about antiques, which he has diligently collected over the years. “Most of these treasures are cultural artifacts, which offer a glimpse of ancient lifestyles, from cooking methods to festive traditions,” he explains, adding, “Preserving these antiques is crucial for educating future generations. That’s why we designed this contemporary museum which is accessible to all. We also have a detailed blog, providing insights into the history and significance of every item.”

He believes that every antique piece should embody three principles: functionality, longevity across generations, and aesthetic beauty. Sharing a brief about his journey, he said, “During my corporate days, I developed a habit of collecting antiques. Eventually, I planned to donate them to museums. However, my ex-colleague and friend Vinay suggested displaying them at home. With the support of Vinay’s friends and mine, we turned this idea into reality.”