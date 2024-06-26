Young climbers from Telangana sets new benchmarks

HYDERABAD : Standing at 5,364 metres, surrounded by the Khumbu glacier and the majestic mountain peaks was an indescribable pride,” expressed Shamin Ramesh Kyatham, one of the young climbers from Telangana who recently participated in an expedition to Everest Base Camp.

Young climbers aged between 11 and 17 years, including Lattupally Lalithya Reddy, Shamin Ramesh Kyatham, Lattupally Srihan Reddy, and Goli Preetham, successfully completed the fourteen-day expedition, setting new benchmarks for youth involvement in high-altitude expeditions. In an exclusive chat with CE, they shared insights about their journey and the challenges they faced.

Guided by famous mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta, founder of Winners and Achievers, an adventure company, a group of 35 members participated in the expedition from Lukla to Everest Base Camp.

The 14-day expedition began with an arrival in Kathmandu. The next day, the adventure kicked off with a flight to Lukla, followed by a hike to Phakding. The journey continued from Phakding to Namche Bazaar, where the group spent two days acclimatising. The trek proceeded from Namche Bazaar to Tengboche, then from Tengboche to Dingboche, with two additional days of acclimatisation in Dingboche.

On the 14th day, the group trekked to Lobuche, followed by the challenging route from Lobuche to Everest Base Camp (EBC) and then to Gorakshep. The next day included an early morning trek to Kalapatthar, followed by a descent to Pheriche. The descent continued from Pheriche to Namche Bazaar and from Namche Bazaar to Monjo/Phakding. The final trekking day involved hiking back to Lukla and flying back to Kathmandu.

Among the young participants were Lattupally Lalithya Reddy and Srihan Reddy, who are just 13 and 11 years old, respectively. Despite it being their first time participating, they were excited about the trek. Unfortunately, the first day of the trek didn’t go well as they had to endure a hailstorm, and the following days saw unpredictable weather. “As we went further, we sensed the oxygen levels decreasing, which was the main challenge we faced,” they said.

“Though the unpredictable weather conditions and the limited facilities in the remote areas were disappointing, the stunning landscapes, river streams, and green forests were the main source of motivation to move forward,” said Shamin Ramesh Kyatham, a 16-year-old climber. “Flying into Lukla, known for its reputation as the world’s most dangerous airport, was a thrilling experience. The Sherpa villages like Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, and Dingboche were our daily stops. Namche Bazaar amazed us with its vibrant markets and hospitality,” she added.