Makeup artist Eve hosts gender-affirming makeup event, ‘Makeup on My Mind’ in Hyderabad

A warm, welcoming atmosphere set the tone for the event, where the tacit inclusivity and the fun, friendly, creative individuals created a space that truly embodied the phrase “come as you are.” While all the attendees brought the makeup supplies they wanted to experiment with, Eve also provided a generous — almost staggering — array of vibrant eyeshadow palettes, brushes, and all that was needed.

Eve began with a fascinating demonstration about the anatomy and lighting of the face, and how to play with it to create space and highlight different features. The makeup tips also covered how to make the face appear more “feminine” or “masculine,” keying into aspects we never would have considered otherwise — never underestimate the power of a well-shaped eyebrow!

After this, it was a free-for-all; everyone was free to try out the makeup tips they had just learned, turning to their friends and applying eyeshadow for each other, practicing on themselves, while chatting and joking and having a good time. Eve also gave a step-by-step demonstration on herself, and then went around teaching everyone how to achieve the effect they wanted individually. From contouring to eye makeup, everyone’s requests were explored in an environment of safety and euphoria.