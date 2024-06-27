Najeeb Ur Rehman on effective hair care and myths

HYDERABAD : Hair care is essential for most of us, and understanding it well can significantly improve our hair’s health and appearance. To address common hair care concerns, CE spoke with Najeeb Ur Rehman, the Technical Ambassador at Godrej Professional, during the Botosmooth treatment seminar held in Hyderabad. Najeeb shared valuable insights and practical tips for effective hair care treatments.

Addressing hair spa myths

Najeeb dispelled a prevalent myth about hair spa and botox treatments. He clarified, “Many believe these treatments are permanent. In reality, they last for about 60 washes, which translates to roughly 2-3 months. When I say ‘permanent,’ I mean that the treatment makes hair easier to style and improves its condition temporarily. For instance, if you have wavy hair and typically spend 15-20 minutes ironing it daily, the Botosmooth treatment can reduce that time to just one minute. It aids in managing your hairstyle more efficiently. However, hair spa treatments are ongoing processes and vary based on hair texture and damage levels.”