Najeeb Ur Rehman on effective hair care and myths

HYDERABAD : Hair care is essential for most of us, and understanding it well can significantly improve our hair’s health and appearance. To address common hair care concerns, CE spoke with Najeeb Ur Rehman, the Technical Ambassador at Godrej Professional, during the Botosmooth treatment seminar held in Hyderabad. Najeeb shared valuable insights and practical tips for effective hair care treatments.
Addressing hair spa myths
Najeeb dispelled a prevalent myth about hair spa and botox treatments. He clarified, “Many believe these treatments are permanent. In reality, they last for about 60 washes, which translates to roughly 2-3 months. When I say ‘permanent,’ I mean that the treatment makes hair easier to style and improves its condition temporarily. For instance, if you have wavy hair and typically spend 15-20 minutes ironing it daily, the Botosmooth treatment can reduce that time to just one minute. It aids in managing your hairstyle more efficiently. However, hair spa treatments are ongoing processes and vary based on hair texture and damage levels.”
Hair care at home
Najeeb emphasised the importance of adapting your hair care routine to your specific needs. He advised, “It’s essential to change your shampoo and conditioner based on the treatments you receive. Use products that complement those treatments, both in the salon and at home, much like following a prescribed medicine regimen for an illness.”
Tips for busy individuals
For those juggling work and personal life, Najeeb provided practical hair care tips. “Firstly, understand your scalp and hair type. Avoid choosing products based on packaging, scent, or celebrity endorsements alone. If you have an oily scalp, using a mild shampoo won’t effectively remove the oil, leading to potential scalp issues like bacterial infections, dandruff, or even hair fall. It’s crucial to select products suited to your specific hair and scalp needs. For example, someone with an oily scalp and coloured hair might need different shampoos and a colour-protecting conditioner for the ends. Treat hair care like skincare: use a shampoo for cleansing, a conditioner for moisturising, and a serum for toning. These three steps — cleansing, moisturising, and toning — are essential for protecting your hair and scalp.”